Where to watch House of the Dragon season two in the UK

After a long wait for Westeros fans, the second season of House of the Dragon returned to our screens on 17 June. Episode four is the next to air in the series on Sky Atlantic and Now, with new episodes arriving weekly.

Set hundreds of years before the events of cult fantasy classic Game of Thrones, the ambitious spin-off captivated audiences with its dragon-based political intrigue, royal backstabbing and its all-star cast of household British names.

Season one concluded in 2022 with tensions at a fever pitch. The fragile peace brokered by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) had shattered. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), heir to the Iron Throne, and her half-brother Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) now stood poised for a brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Season two of House of the Dragon focuses on this conflict, so expect plenty of bloodshed and heads getting lopped off with great big swords.

As for whose heads are flying? House of the Dragon’s core cast – including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – are all returning. Season two also sees the introduction of several new players, among them Simon Russell Beale who was in the role of Ser Simon Strong.

open image in gallery Harry Collett and Tom Taylor as Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon season 2 ( Warner Bros. Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO )

How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ in the UK on Sky

Sky Atlantic began showing new episodes of House of the Dragon weekly on Mondays, starting 17 June. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to sign up for any extras.

New episodes air at 2am on Monday on Sky Atlantic (that’s late on Sunday night, for the avoidance of doubt), to coincide with HBO’s schedule in the US. If you value sleep over dragons, you can catch the same episode again at the more civilised hour of 9pm on Monday evening.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£22 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus some bonus subscriptions like Netflix and Discovery+. Sky Stream doesn’t need a satellite dish and is the cheapest and easiest way to get Sky TV, giving you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase and Sky Max, as well as on-demand content.

You can watch the entire first season of House of the Dragon for free when you sign up for a free trial of Sky Stream, the broadcaster’s fully digital alternative to its traditional satellite service.

How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ in the UK on Now

If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch House of the Dragon, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly plan gives you access to loads of other HBO shows too, like The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

You’ll also be able to watch Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more. Now costs £9.99 (or £6.99 if you sign up for six months) and there’s a seven-day free trial. There’s also the choice of movie and sports packages.

open image in gallery Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell as Alicent Hightower and Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon season two ( Warner Bros. Photograph by Theo Whitman/HBO )

When will ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 4 come out in the UK?

House of the Dragon episode four will air on Monday 8 July at 2am. The episode will be repeated later that same Monday on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

New episodes of House of the Dragon are released every Monday on Sky and streaming-service Now.

How many episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’ are there?

Season two of House of the Dragon has eight episodes in total and runs from 17 June to 5 August. Here’s the full release schedule for the show in the UK.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1: ‘A Son for a Son’, 17 June, watch on Now

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel’, 24 June, watch on Now

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: ‘The Burning Mill’, 1 July, watch on Now

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: 8 July

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5: 15 July

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: 22 July

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: 29 July

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8: 5 August

