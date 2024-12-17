Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 2003 film Elf has become a Christmas classic in many households over the last 20 years and has developed a must-watch cult status in the lead-up to the holidays. If you’ve seen the film, starring comedy genius, Will Ferrell, then you’ll know exactly why it keeps fans returning year after year, with plenty of belly laugh moments and heartwarming scenes that we all love this time of year.

The festive favourite follows Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell), who was raised in the North Pole by Papa Elf and the rest of Santa’s workers, as he makes an important journey to the Big Apple. Buddy never quite felt as though he was in the right place with the rest of the elves, and knew it was time to search for his biological father in New York City at Christmastime.

Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Peter Dinklage and Bob Newhart all star alongside Ferrell, and contribute vocals to the film’s few musical moments.

Such an integral part of Christmas for many, you can find Elf-themed Christmas pyjamas, stocking fillers and even festive events, in the lead-up to the holidays each year. In 2022, 19 years after the film premiered, Asda released a Christmas advert starring Will Ferrell in his Buddy the Elf character, working on the shop floor and delivering one of the film’s most iconic lines.

If it just wouldn’t be Christmas for you without a viewing (or two) of Elf, we’ve got the details on how to watch it. And don’t forget – “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Where to watch Elf this Christmas

open image in gallery Will Ferrell as Buddy ( Warner Bros )

If you’ve got a subscription to Now TV, you’ll be able to watch Elf as often as your heart desires. New members can sign up for a six-month cinema saver membership for just £6.99 per month, instead of the usual price of £9.99.

Should you only want a month-long membership, we’d recommend signing up for the fully flexible membership, which is just £9.99, and you’ll be able to make the most of it by watching other classics like Love Actually, The Polar Express and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Pay to stream

Download platforms: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies

You can rent or buy Elf on various streaming platforms for as little as £3.49. If you rent, you’ll get 48 hours to view the film once you’ve started.

Watch on television

If you’d prefer to stick around and try your luck for an appearance of Elf on Sky or Freeview, keep your eyes peeled on TV guides. As of yet, there are no indications that Elf will be on the telly (other than on Sky Cinema), but come Christmas week itself, this may change.

