AppleTV+ has blessed binge watchers with hit after hit in recent months, with everything from science fiction gems like Silo and Severance to action-packed Hijack and the hilarious Ted Lasso gracing our screens. For those looking for something a little more sinister to sink their teeth into, the platform also served up The Chaneling late last year, which landed on the streaming platform just ahead of spooky season.

Described by the streaming service as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”, The Changeling is a chilling drama based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling book of the same name.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield (of Atlanta, Get Out and Judas and The Black Messiah fame), the eight-part series follows antiquarian book dealer Apollo Kagwa on a perilous odyssey to find his wife following the birth of their first child. Intrigued? You can watch the entire spooky series on Apple TV+ now.

Whether you’re a certified horror enthusiast or simply want a new can’t-stop-watching drama to get stuck into, here’s everything you need to know about the new haunting series, including how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch ‘The Changeling’ in the UK

You can watch The Changeling in the UK on Apple TV+. There are eight episodes of the mysterious series in total, and they all offer a haunting glimpse at one man’s nightmarish journey through New York.

When does ‘The Changeling’ start?

The Changeling made its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday 8 September 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through to 13 October.

What is ‘The Changeling’ about?

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is described by AppleTV+ as a “parenthood fable”. The original story follows book dealer Apollo Kagwa who falls in love and has a baby with his wife Emma, a librarian. However, as the pair settle into their new lives as parents, Emma’s behaviour becomes increasingly erratic and Apollo is subsequently sent on a wild quest through a suddenly otherworldly New York, in search of a wife and child he no longer recognises.

Where to buy ‘The Changeling’ book

‘The Changeling’ by Victor LaValle: £8.64, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Want to experience the chilling tale by reading about it first? Pick up a copy of Victor LaValle’s fantasy horror novel. First published in 2017, The Changeling was chosen as one of the New York Times Book Review’s 100 Notable Books of the year, and it has also won several awards, including the World Fantasy Award for best novel in 2018.

