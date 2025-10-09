Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Romantic cinephiles rejoice, the new Apple TV+ movie All of You, centred on the impossible love between two friends, has just dropped – here’s all you need to know.

Co-written by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and directed by Emmy Award winner William Bridges (known for Black Mirror), the film follows best pals since university Simon (played by Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots). They’ve drifted apart when Laura takes a test that reveals her soulmate who’s not Simon, despite years of unspoken feelings between them.

Yet, over the years, as their paths continue to cross, neither can deny the gut-wrenching feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Now, confronted with the power to change the course of their lives, Simon and Laura are faced with the question: can and should they risk everything and explore a love that has existed all along?

With the writer of Black Mirror as the director, viewers can expect sprinklings of sci-fi thrown into the plot, as it tackles concepts like if emotions were considered as a disease, and compatibility could be tested scientifically – all pitted against familiar sweeping Sussex coasts and flashes of London.

If that sounds like the perfect romantic storm, here’s everything you need to know, including where to watch the new movie.

Where to watch All of You

All of You is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to sign up if you haven’t already. Apple TV+ costs £9.99 per month. If you haven’t already subscribed, you can try out the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also home to fan favourite shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, Slow Horses and more.

Littered with familiar faces, acting alongside Goldstein and Poots, are Zawe Ashto (Fresh Meat), Steven Cree (The Diplomat) and Jenna Coleman (The Serpent).

The film dropped on 26 September.

