Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the most recognisable and influential figures in global fashion, Dame Anna Wintour, has announced she’s stepping down from her editorship of American Vogue. The 75-year-old is the longest-serving editor at the world’s magazine, having been at the helm for 37 years.

Her signature power bob, sharp fringe and black sunglasses have been a staple of the front row for every major fashion show since 1985 when she became the editor of British Vogue.

Hopping across the pond to Conde Nast’s US headquarters in 1988, Wintour evolved American Vogue from a niche fashion magazine to a pop culture goliath. In her first year as editor, she put Madonna and Naomi Campbell on the cover, announcing the publication’s pivot to celebrity.

One of her biggest accomplishments was turning the once-modest Met Gala into one of the year’s biggest celebrity-driven occasions. Known for its provocative themes and high-fashion moments, Wintour has organised and presided over the Met Gala since 1995.

Wintour’s legacy is arguably entwined with American Vogue, so it’s perhaps no surprise that she isn’t entirely taking a backseat. Continuing as Vogue’s global editorial director, as well as chief content officer for Conde Nast, her influence will likely continue.

If you’re looking to delve deeper into Wintour’s editorship at Vogue and her impact on the cultural landscape, last year’s acclaimed documentary In Vogue: The 90s is a must-watch. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘In Vogue: The 90s’ about?

The six-episode series is a who’s who of the fashion world. As well as Wintour, the exhaustive list of participants includes Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Ford and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The documentary explores how American Vogue had little crossover between fashion and pop culture before Wintour’s tenure. Taking us behind the scenes of the controversial cover featuring Madonna, it also reveals how American Vogue forecasted the era’s supermodel It-girls, with the iconic 1990 cover featuring Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford.

The series takes us through this transformative decade in fashion. It covers everything from Kate Moss’s Calvin Klein era and the hysteria around “heroin chic” Liz Hurley’s safety pin Versace dress at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s bubblegum pink dress at the Oscars in 1999.

Just as much about Vogue and the era as it is about Wintour, it’s essential viewing for fashion fans and those curious about the former American Vogue’s lasting impact.

Where to watch ‘In Vogue: The 90s’ in the UK

You can watch In Vogue: The 90s exclusively on Disney+. If you’re planning on watching this weekend, the good news is that the streaming service has slashed its price. Until 30 June, you’ll be able to subscribe for just £1.99 per month. That’s a saving of £12 over four months. The offer is available to both new and returning customers.

Once your four months are up, you’ll be automatically switched over to the £4.99 ad-supported tier. You can always upgrade your subscription to go ad-free for £8.99 once the four-month trial ends, or cancel your subscription completely.

With the standard plan, you can stream on up to two devices at a time. If you want to bump this up to four devices, you can upgrade to a premium subscription for £12.99 a month.

How to get four months of Disney+ for just £1.99