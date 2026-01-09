Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’ve all got pretty used to typing to AI chatbots over the last couple of years. Some people have even formed romantic relationships with AI bots. So, it was only a matter of time before those assistants started taking on a physical form. I’m in Las Vegas for CES 2026, and Razer’s Project Ava is doing just that.

Easily one of the most unsettling things on the show floor. Inside a glass-like capsule sits a 3D holographic character you can speak to in the same way you would Gemini or ChatGPT. The difference is that this one has a voice – it’s a real character with moving lips and moving hands that react in real time.

Razer describes Project Ava as an AI companion. It’s a small, cylindrical desktop device with a 5.5-inch 3D holographic display, a bit like an Alexa smart speaker, but with a body (and a personality). To respond, it uses cameras, microphones, and sensors to track your voice, eye line, and expressions, and the onboard AI responds in real-time.

Razer says the current demo is powered by xAI’s Grok, and it can connect to a Windows PC over USB-C, so it can view your screen and provide tips while you’re gaming.

Project Ava will launch initially with five holographic characters to choose from, including an Ava character, a gaming wingman and esports legend Faker. I got to spend a little bit of time with Kira – an anime-inspired character with big brown eyes, knee-high stockings and kitten ears. She moved as she spoke, and had a curated personality designed for a specific kind of person. I didn’t come away feeling wowed. In fact, I came away feeling kind of icky.

Razer eventually wants to take it one step further by allowing you to generate and design your own avatar from scratch.

There’s no doubt the tech itself is cool. The hologram itself looks really detailed, and the lips synchronise fairly accurately. It also responded really fast when engaged in conversation. But giving it a face and letting people customise it is a little unnerving.

If you’re in the US, you can reserve Project Ava for $20 before it officially goes live. It will launch later this year. A UK release date or global pricing has yet to be announced.

Senior tech critic Alex Lee is in Las Vegas for CES 2026. The Independent is on the ground covering the latest announcements and will be going hands-on with the latest products, as well as picking out the coolest (and strangest) launches.