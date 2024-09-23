Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Just as Apple is launching the new iPhone 16, Google steps in with an attention-grabbing discount on its 2023 flagship phone to spoil the fun. Right now you can grab the brilliant Pixel 8 Pro – one of the best smartphones around – for £749.

The 25 per cent saving brings the phone to its lowest ever price, easily making it the best deal in smartphones right now. Pick it up at ID Mobile and you can even grab a £100 voucher to spend at Currys.

Apple might steal headlines with its yearly iPhone launches, but Google’s Pixel phones consistently impress with their top-tier cameras, slick designs and a clean, intuitive Android user experience. The Pixel 8 Pro introduced features like video boost, which enhances and upscales your videos with movie-like results, and magic eraser, which removes unwanted people and objects from your shots.

The Pixel 8 Pro has since been usurped by the newer Pixel 9 Pro, but if you don’t care about the latest artificial intelligence features or having a marginally better camera and display, the older phone is the obvious bargain buy.

Pixel 8 Pro with 10GB data: £32.99 per month with £69 up front, Idmobile.co.uk

open image in gallery Pixel 8 Pro in black ( Google )

Here’s an incredible deal on the Pixel 8 Pro at ID Mobile, where you can get phone with 10GB of monthly data for £32.99 per month with £69 to pay up front. The monthly price will rise each April in line with inflation plus 3.9 per cent.

Remove the cost of the discounted £749 handset and that works out to around £4.65 per month for your data plan, a price that beats SIM-only plans from even the cheapest challenger networks. On top of that, you’ll get a £100 voucher to spend at Currys.

Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

Here’s a whopping £250 saving on the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro, which until very recently was the best Android phone you could buy.

In our Pixel 8 Pro review, our tester was impressed by the phone’s genuinely useful AI features, saying “this year’s Pixel phones go hard on fancy generative AI features, but underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness are two excellent devices boasting significant hardware upgrades over last year’s models.”

The newer Pixel Pro 9 introduced a set of exclusive AI features, like the ability to generate images on device, but the Pixel 8 Pro still lays claim to arguably the most useful set of artificial intelligence tools. Those include the magic editor tool, live translation and automatic meeting transcriptions, and the ability to erase unwanted audio from the backgrounds of your videos.

