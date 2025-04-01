iOS 18.4 launches with 8 new emojis– here’s what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re sporting a new iPhone 16 or you’ve stuck with your current model, a number of Apple devices can now upgrade to the latest iOS 18.4. The new operating system brings priority notifications to compatible iPhones – a feature that pulls out important notifications and pushes them to the top of the stack.

Priority notifications is an Apple Intelligence feature that identifies and surfaces alerts that matter most, so they’re less likely to get lost in the noise. The new iOS 18.4 update also introduces a fresh batch of eight new emojis. They include a face with bags under its eyes, a fingerprint, a paint splatter, a root vegetable, a leafless tree, a harp, a shovel and the flag of Sark.

Apple came under fire in recent weeks after it announced that it would be delaying its rollout of the more personal and context-aware Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence.

Every phone with an A12 Bionic chip or later can download iOS 18.4, but only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the full iPhone 16 range are able to access Apple’s AI features.

If you don’t have one of the newer models, you still get the phone call recorder, which can create transcriptions in the notes app. On top of that, there’s natural language search in the App Store, new buttons in the control centre and the new hearing health features on the AirPods Pro 2. So, which devices can update to iOS 18.4, and which devices get Apple Intelligence?

When will Apple iOS 18.4 be released?

The new iOS 18.4 update rolled out to devices on Tuesday 1 April. Make sure your iPhone is either fully charged or plugged in before you start the update and that you have enough storage space to download it.

Apple iOS 18.4-supported devices

If you downloaded iOS 18 in September, you’ll also be able to get the free iOS 18.4 update. As before, you need to have an iPhone with an A12 Bionic chip or later. That’s because the A12 has what Apple calls a neural engine. Any iPhone without this chip or better would be too slow to run the new operating system efficiently.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are the oldest iPhones that support iOS 18. Here’s the list of compatible iPhones in full:

Apple Intelligence-supported devices

Here’s where things get more complicated. While the iPhones we’ve just mentioned can all upgrade to iOS 18.4, only the very latest iPhones can access the new Apple Intelligence features.

This is because Apple Intelligence runs mostly on-device, and your iPhone will need a lot of specialised processing power to use it. That means you’ll need a Mac or iPad with an M1 chip or later. The pool of iPhones that support Apple Intelligence is even smaller.

You’ll need an iPhone with an A17 Pro chip or better. Besides the newly released iPhone 16 range, including the iPhone 16e, which uses the new A18 chip, the only iPhones with Apple Intelligence are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The base iPhone 15 won’t get Apple Intelligence because it uses the older A16 chipset.

Here’s the full list of iPhone and Apple devices compatible with Apple Intelligence:

iPhones

iPads

Macs

iphone 16 and iphone 16 plus

