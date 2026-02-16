It’s a common, if somewhat unappealing, reality for earbud users: a quick inspection of your AirPods or other in-ear headphones often reveals a build-up of yellowing wax on the silicone tips, metal grilles, and even the case itself.

However, there is no need for alarm. "It’s perfectly normal," states Gordon Harrison, Specsavers’s chief audiologist. He explains, "If your earbuds start looking yellow, orange or slightly brown, it’s usually a sign of everyday earwax transfer, rather than anything harmful."

That said, it’s still important to clean your AirPods. Dirty earbuds aren’t just nasty to look at, they’re also a haven for bacteria. “Earbuds can create a warm, enclosed environment in the ear canal, trapping heat and moisture. If they’re not cleaned regularly, this can make it easier for bacteria to thrive and increase the risk of ear infections,” says Harrison. “The risk can be slightly higher during the winter months, when colds and flu are more common and the body is already more vulnerable.”

In 2025, Boots’s Hearingcare team swabbed a range of headphones and earbuds to see how much bacteria they were harvesting. The team found that wireless in-ear earbuds housed roughly 80.5 colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria – a level considered contaminated, and nearly four times higher than a toilet seat, measured at 21.5 CFU, according to the Boots team.

A separate study conducted by The Hearing Care Partnership in 2024 went a step further, analysing the specific bacteria found on a typical pair of used earphones. Lab swabs detected several potentially harmful microorganisms, including E coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus cereus, as well as faecal streptococci and enterococci – bacteria more commonly associated with contaminated surfaces.

While dirty AirPods might not cause an ear infection on their own, they make it more likely. “Earbuds that are used daily but cleaned rarely create a perfect storm for infections,” explains Hannah Samuels, an audiologist at Boots Hearingcare. She adds: “Frequently wearing earbuds, especially when you have significant earwax buildup, can result in pushing wax further down your ear, which can compact and cause discomfort, pain and in some cases even temporary hearing loss.”

How to clean your AirPods

If that’s totally grossed you out, the good news is that cleaning your AirPods isn’t difficult, and you don’t need to buy any special equipment to do it. While Apple does sell a Belkin AirPods cleaning kit (£12.95, Apple.com), you really only need a couple of things to remove that caked-on wax from your buds.

Firstly, if you’ve got the AirPods Pro, gently pluck the silicone ear tips off your AirPods. Apple recommends rinsing the ear tips with plain water only, then wiping them with a soft, lint-free microfibre cloth (£4.59, Amazon.co.uk) and leaving them to dry completely before reattaching them. Harrison adds that making sure the tips are fully dry is important, as moisture trapped against the ear canal can increase irritation, particularly if you wear earbuds for long periods.

open image in gallery Your AirPods can harvest a lot of wax and grime ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Once the ear tips have been removed, clean the AirPods themselves. Apple recommends gently wiping the outer plastic with a slightly damp cloth, keeping moisture well away from the speaker mesh and microphone grilles.

Harrison also recommends wiping them with an alcohol-based antibacterial wipe (£7.85, Amazon.co.uk), or using a soft cloth lightly dampened with isopropyl rubbing alcohol (£3.75, Amazon.co.uk) or cleaning vinegar (£3.93, Amazon.co.uk). “This will help remove any earwax, sweat or debris that can build up on the surface,” says Harrison.

The mesh is the most delicate part of your AirPods. Apple recommends cleaning it with a soft-bristled brush, such as a children’s toothbrush (£1.24, Amazon.co.uk). First, dip the brush into a small amount of micellar water containing PEG-6 (£2.45, Amazon.co.uk) and, holding the AirPod with the mesh facing upwards, gently brush in small circles for about 15 seconds, to lift surface buildup.

open image in gallery Remember to pluck off the ear tips before you clean the base ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Turn the AirPod over and blot the mesh on a paper towel. To remove any residue, rinse the brush in distilled water (£5.95, Amazon.co.uk) and repeat the process using the distilled water instead. Apple says to avoid pressing too hard, using sharp objects or letting liquid drip into the openings, and allow the AirPods to dry completely before using them again.

If there’s stubborn wax or debris around seams and edges, Harrison adds that cotton buds can be helpful. Just use them gently, and avoid pushing any dirt or wax into the speaker grilles.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, make sure your silicone tips are completely dry before plopping them onto your AirPods, and ensure the AirPods themselves are fully dry before putting them back into the charging case. Apple recommends leaving them to air dry for at least two hours.

How often should you clean your AirPods or replace the ear tips?

How often you clean your AirPods depends on how you use them. “If you wear earbuds every day for calls, commuting or listening to music, giving them a clean once a week is good practice,” says Harrison. “If you use them while running or at the gym, it’s worth cleaning them before or after each use, as sweat and moisture can build up quickly.” He adds that more frequent cleaning can also help during the summer or when travelling to hotter climates, when heat and perspiration lead to quicker buildup.

You should also think about replacing your ear tips if you’ve had them for a while. Harrison says earbud tips should be changed periodically, with the frequency depending on the material and how often they’re worn. “Memory foam tips tend to wear out faster and usually need replacing every two to four months, as they can degrade with exposure to sweat, earwax, body oils, heat and moisture,” explains Harrison. “Silicone tips are more durable and can generally be replaced every six to nine months.”

But if you’ve noticed your ear tips are starting to tear, flake or stiffen, or you just can’t get rid of the grime, they’re probably past their best, and it’s time to replace them. “Fresh tips help keep your earbuds comfortable, hygienic and performing well,” adds Harrison.

What you need for your AirPods cleaning kit