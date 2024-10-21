This Aldi Laurent Perrier champagne alternative is just £11

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Always reliable, Aldi is on hand with some new bargain bottles to raise a glass to this autumn. Proving that the likes of Veuve Clicquot and Moet and Chandon aren’t the only choice when it comes to champagne, a £10.99 bottle has gone viral on social media as an alternative to Laurent Perrier.

The budget supermarket’s specially selected crémant du jura features in its recently launched Christmas range. Quickly catching the attention of wine influencers online, the fizz has received rave reviews.

See Lucy Hitchcock, founder of Partner in Wine, who described the tipple as “the real Laurent Perrier champagne dupe” when conducting a taste test comparison.

She pointed out how it’s made in the exact same way as champagne (sans the hefty price tag). “Make sure you stock up in time for Christmas,” she added.

If you needed further convincing, though, the drink won gold at this year’s Drinks Business Sparkling Masters award. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi specially selected crémant du jura: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Launched last year, it was a hit among shoppers. So much so that it sold out – but it’s back just in time for 2024 festivities.

Boasting flavours of apple and citrus fruits, the drink is described as fresh and elegant. Lucy highlighted how it’s made from 100 per cent chardonnay, just like premium champagne. Made in exactly the same way as Laurent Perrier fizz, which costs upwards of £50, Aldi’s will set you back just £10.99 on your weekly shop.

You’ll want to act fast to avoid missing out on a bottle for Christmas 2024.

For the true vino-lovers out there, we’ve rounded up the best pét nats