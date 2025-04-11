Waitrose is limiting this Dubai-style chocolate because the demand is so high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest food trend to sweep TikTok, Dubai-style chocolate bars, is flying off supermarket shelves. So much so, that Waitrose has imposed a two bar limit on shoppers.

For the uninitiated, the £10 Lindt bars in question are inspired by a viral Middle Eastern dessert, blending melting milk chocolate with a pistachio paste and crunchy Kadayif filling. The sweet treat is a nod to the traditional dessert Knafeh, which is made with spun pastry dough, layered with cheese, soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup and garnished with pistachios.

The OG Dubai-style chocolate was created in 2021 by FIX Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and was named "Can't Get Knafeh Of It”. Luckily, it lived up to its name with the chocolate going viral and inspiring myriad brands and supermarkets to launch their own takes here in the UK.

When Lindt got in on the action earlier this year, the chocolate bar promptly sold out in most shops. Now that it’s been restocked, Waitrose are countering demand by only allowing shoppers to indulge in two bars per person. So, wondering what the hype is all about? Here’s everything you need to know.

open image in gallery

Lindt’s Dubai chocolate is made with an indulgent melting milk chocolate. But the main attraction is the pistachio paste and Kadayif filling. The combination of these ingredients is said to create a delicious crunch with each bite, while the bar-style serve is perfect for sharing (if you restrain from eating the entire thing yourself).

The creamy chocolate filling is to be expected from Lindt, but the crispy texture and pistachio taste set it apart from your average bar. The Dubai-style chocolate has racked up more than 200,000 views on TikTok, with foodies reviewing the taste. Having launched in Waitrose on 31 March, the chocolate is already sold out online, but you can find it in your local store now.

