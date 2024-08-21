Beyoncé has just launched a whisky brand and it’s available to pre-order now

Support truly

Celebrities announcing their own alcohol brands is nothing new, but when a chart-topping cult icon like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter launches a liquor brand, people take notice.

Following the launch of her first-ever hairline Cécred, which dropped earlier this year, the “Cowboy Carter” singer has now made her first foray into whisky with her brand, SirDavis.

Whisky has long been her go-to tipple as, on the SirDavis site, the singer says: “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling.”

A tribute to the singer’s paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, the liquor has been made in partnership with Moët Hennessy (behind premium drinks Moët & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac), and award-winning master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden.

Of course, SirDavis whisky has been causing a stir already – the number of likes on her latest post has skyrocketed to upwards of 1.7 million (and counting).

Whether you consider yourself a whisky aficionado or just a fan of pretty much anything that the singer does, you’ll be pleased to know it’s available to pre-order now and will be available from September. Here’s what we know about Beyonce’s whisky.

Beyoncé’s take on her go-to tipple, SirDavis whisky is deep copper in colour, with an aroma described with tangy Seville oranges, raisins and sizzling spices of clove cinnamon and ginger, and Demerara sugar and toffee.

The tasting notes are rich and buttery toffee, joined by cinnamon clove and other spices. Then, soft malty and biscuity notes married with citrus on top, before honey, sultanas and ripe cherries to finish.

SirDavis whisky is available to pre-order now from Amazon, Selfridges and other retailers, and will be delivered on 4 September.

