This week’s M&S dine-in deals you won’t want to miss

From beloved classics like Colin the Caterpillar to new launches racking up views on TikTok (think pistachio Easter egg and truffle crisps), Marks & Spencer’s food and drink selection wins foodies’ attention time and time again.

The supermarket has you covered with high-quality groceries and delicious gifting ideas. Ideal for effortless midweek meals and occasions, its dine-in range typically includes dishes, usually mains and sides, or the elements needed to whip up an easy meal – and all for a tempting price point.

Peckish for a pizza? There’s a dine-in deal for two, plus two sides, which will set you back just £15. Craving an Indian dish? The Indian dine-in deal serves up two mains and two sides. Its three-course Valentine's Day dine-in deal captured our hearts earlier this year, and the latest launch is a slow-cooked dine-in, serving up a main dish and two sides for just £12.

Switch on the oven and fire up the hob - let’s dig into M&S’s dine-in deals.

M&S slow-cooked dine-in deal

Available from now until 15 April, M&S’s new dine-in deal is all about slow cooking. Designed to feed two, you can enjoy a flavour-packed main and two tempting sides for just £12. Among the options, there’s a rich, slow-cooked tender British Chicken Shawarma with a zesty lemon and garlic drizzle, as well as British beef teriyaki, fajita spiced British chicken and Carolina BBQ British pork. You can also choose two delicious sides. There’s fresh tabbouleh, salad, spicy rice, fries, garlic butter flatbread, and to top it all off, crispy smashed potatoes with a garlic and herb drizzle.

M&S gastropub dine-in deal

For a hearty pub meal without leaving the comfort of your own home, this £15 meal deal has mains, sides and starters or desserts covered, and serves two people. Kick off with starters like prawn cocktail and goat's cheese and onion cheesecake, before mains such as fish pie, chicken Kyivs, beef bourguignon, and mushroom, leek and butter bean cobbler. Leave room for desserts such as melt-in-the-middle pudding, tarte au citron and sticky toffee pudding.

M&S family stir fry dine-in deal

When everyone’s craving a stir fry, try this family meal for four. It has everything you’ll need to complete the dish, including noodles, vegetables and sauce, all for £8.

Choose from a range of sources, including teriyaki or sweet soy, ginger and garlic, and pick your noodles, such as chilli and coriander fine egg noodles and rice noodles – then, top with crunchy chilli or crispy fried onion for the final flourish.

M&S Indian dine-in deal

You’ll be able to dig into flavourful Indian dishes, such as lamb rogan josh, chicken korma and saag aloo, with this £15 meal deal, which includes two mains and sides. Enjoy bhaji battered fries, garlic and coriander naans, vegetable samosas and more. With tandoori chickpea dip, mango chutney and coriander yoghurt, we’re eyeing up the fully loaded Indian-style dip. And the meal will serve two, so that’s date night sorted.

M&S fresh pasta dine-in deal

When you have an itch that only pasta will scratch, feast on this Italian-inspired fresh pasta dine-in-deal, which comes with a choice of fresh pasta, sauces and bread to serve two, costing just £7. Garlic and parsley ciabatta sticks, Italian ricotta, porcini and truffle mezzelune, and arrabbiata, green pesto, or tomato and mascarpone sauce are among the menu items to choose from.

M&S family rotisserie dine-in deal

Described as comforting and quick, this meal includes a rotisserie chicken and a choice of four sides, all for £15. The menu is available from 12 to 25 March and includes either salt and pepper chicken, hot honey barbecue chicken, and sweet and smoky spatchcock chicken, which you’ll be pairing with the likes of roasted Mediterranean vegetables, sweet potato chips, Cheddar cheese coleslaw, and sweetcorn cobettes.