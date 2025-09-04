Terry’s Chocolate has unveiled its mystery flavour – here’s where to buy it

Terry’s Chocolate Orange has long been a beloved staple in the supermarket confectionery aisle – and for good reason. From its zesty orange flavour and perfectly portioned segments to giving it a satisfying whack on the table to break it open, it’s pretty much a national treasure in chocolate form. But just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the crackable classic is shaking things up with a brand new flavour twist that’s bound to turn heads and taste buds.

Curiosity was running high last month when the brand teased a mysterious new flavour on Instagram. Fans were left guessing – could it be pistachio? Or perhaps a nostalgic comeback for the original Terry’s Chocolate Apple? Well, the wait is over – and we’re here to unwrap the delicious truth.

Part of the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Christmas line-up, which also includes flavours such as mint, and dark chocolate, the new launch is called the Terry's Chocolate Orange caramel ball. We haven’t tried it yet, but it’s said to be even more sugary than the original. The launch post on Instagram teased that the ball is “here to sweeten things up”, while a taste-test on TikTok backed that up, with reviewers describing it as “very sweet” and rich in flavour.

If you're eager to try it out for yourself, keep reading for what we know, including where to find the caramel ball in supermarkets. Plus, the other flavours available, from mint to plain milk.

Terry's Chocolate Orange caramel ball New to the Terry's Chocolate Orange line-up, the caramel ball is described by the brand as: “Our signature milk chocolate, with a smooth, caramel twist. Making life that little bit sweeter.” While we haven’t tried it for ourselves, we can look to online reviews for a flavour of what to expect. Taste testers unwrap the ball, which is housed in gold packaging as opposed to the orange wrapping of the original, and confirm that the chocolate is caramel flavoured, rather than chocolate with a caramel filling, or any other sort of caramel twist. If you love caramel, this is bound to be an improvement on the original. Available in stores, at the Co-op, Morrisons, Lidl, Ocado, and Sainsburys, the flavour is also coming toTesco and Asda stores soon. £2 from Coop.co.uk Prices may vary

What other flavours of Terry’s Chocolate Orange can you buy?

Terry's Chocolate Orange chocolate mint milk ball Read more £2 from Ocado.com Prices may vary Terry's Chocolate Orange chocolate milk ball Read more £2 from Ocado.com Prices may vary Terry's Chocolate Orange dark ball Read more £2 from Ocado.com Prices may vary

