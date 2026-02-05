Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trainers are a cornerstone of any wardrobe. When it comes to sneakers that combine comfort and fashion, New Balance is ahead of the pack – and its outlet sees you save up to 50 per cent on staple styles.

While once the reserve of uncool dads (think Steve Carrell in Crazy, Stupid Love), New Balance has found a new fashion following in the last decade. Thanks to its laidback silhouettes and retro-inspired designs, it’s won A-lister approval from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Timothee Chalamet.

Its bestselling styles – including the chunky 530’s, mesh-panelled 740’s and streamlined 327’s – are now ubiquitous. But, with dozens of colourways and profiles available, New Balance trainers never feel overdone. Whether your taste is for minimalist white or you prefer bold finishes, there’s a sneaker for every wardrobe. High-profile – and often sell-out – collaborations with the likes of Miu Miu, cool-girl Scandi brand Ganni and French label Sezane have cemented the athletic brand’s high-fashion status.

If you’re looking to level up your trainer collection for 2026, New Balance’s outlet needs to be on your radar. With up to 50 per cent off cult styles and running trainers, it’s your chance to invest for less – even more so, with our exclusive discount code that saves you an extra 25 per cent. These are our favourite tried and tested trainers to buy now.

With discounts already up to 50 per cent, New Balance’s code can slash the price on trainers by 75 per cent. Simply choose your style and enter the code “NBSALE25“ at checkout. But you haven’t got long to stock up on sneakers, with the code expiring on Tuesday 10 February at 11:59pm.

open image in gallery ( New Balance )

“These coveted trainers boast a sporty silhouette,” our tester said. “Inspired by Seventies designs yet still contemporary, these are characterised by a chunky wedge sole, trail-style lug outsole and suede textured outer.” The trainers come up slightly small (make sure to go up one size), but our tester said “they were mostly comfortable but have a narrow width”. Don’t forget to use the code NBSALE25 for an extra 25 per cent off.

open image in gallery ( new balance 9060 shoes.png )

“The 9060 would make a solid addition to your footwear arsenal,” our tester said. Debuted in 2022, the style has since become a bestseller. “As with most of the brand’s trainers, these have cloud-like cushioning, so you can wear them comfortably as soon as you take them out of the box,” they added. The sneakers have a futuristic silhouette and exaggerated sole. If you need further convincing, Margot Robbie has a pair. With the code NBSALE25, the trainers are just £88.

open image in gallery ( new balance 550 trainers.png )

The 550 trainers are instantly recognisable. The brand’s take on an 80’s basketball trainer, the low-profile shoe is hugely popular. “Despite looking quite chunky, they’re not very weighty, our reviewer said. “We did notice they pinched slightly at the widest part of our feet but, through more wear, this subsided.” Praising the supportive sole and added cushioning, they found that the white finish easily slotted into their wardrobe. Make sure to use the code NBSALE25 for an extra 25 per cent off.

open image in gallery ( New Balance )

“With its chunky, rounded profile and range of quirky colours, the 574 is the quintessential dad shoe,” our reviewer said. “A tried-and-true classic, the 574 has been one of our favourites for years, having previously worn a grey pair into the ground.” Already an affordable pick, they’re even cheaper thanks to the discount code (NBSALE25).

open image in gallery ( New Balance )

“Endlessly versatile, supremely comfortable and a staple that can be worn by everyone, it’s no surprise that the 530s are enduringly popular,” our tester said. “While originally designed as a running shoe, the style can (and should) be worn with everything in your wardrobe.” They loved the broad toe box (great for those who have wide feet or suffer from bunion-related pain) and cushioning on the footbed for all-day comfort. The code NBSALE25 brings these trainers down to just shy of £50.

New Balance’s trainers really are the best in class – these are the designs to buy