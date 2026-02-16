The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I‘ve found Kate Middleton’s high street loafers – and they’re on sale
The Princess of Wales has returned to one of her favourite affordable labels
The Princess of Wales has stepped out in this season’s most stylish shoe. On a royal engagement marking Children’s Mental Health Week, Kate Middleton swapped heels for flats, plumping for a pair of loafers from one of her favourite high street labels: Boden.
She has been pictured in the British brand countless times, from tailored coats to knitwear and accessories. Naturally, everything she wears from Boden almost immediately sells out – and we imagine her new loafers will be no exception.
Kate’s latest look is a characteristically tonal ensemble, consisting of a chocolate brown blazer and matching belted trousers. Contrasting the muted colour palette, she wore a light blue boyfriend shirt from With Nothing Underneath, a British brand she has championed numerous times over the years. Adding the final flourish, Kate is wearing Boden’s chocolate brown Nya penny loafers.
Costing £119, they’re a particularly affordable choice by the royal and, even better, they’re on sale right now, with a generous 20 per cent off. The loafers also lean into her favourite shade of late. We’re only in February, but so far this year she’s stepped out in a brown dress, brown skinny jeans and a brown turtleneck paired with matching tonal crepe trousers. Meanwhile, her blue shirt will set you back less than £100 and is the perfect workwear staple.
The Princess’s Boden penny loafers are an easy way to incorporate the trending shade into your wardrobe for spring and beyond – and they’re still available to buy. Here’s everything you need to know about Kate’s latest Boden finds.
Boden nya loafers: Was £119, now £95.50, Boden.com
Characterised by their classic penny loafer silhouette, Boden’s loafers feature a scalloped trim and elegant vamp. Complete with exposed stitching and a traditional strap, the loafers come in a stylish chocolate brown suede finish. Plus, minimalist tan and black shades.
Costing just £95 with the code “GR7V” at checkout, the high street shoes offer excellent value for money and plenty of styling versatility. Whether worn with a tonal look à la Kate or dressed down with jeans, the loafers are a hardworking wardrobe staple.
With Nothing Underneath the boyfriend shirt: £95, Withnothingunderneath.com
Crafted from cotton for a soft and breathable finish, With Nothing Underneath’s boyfriend shirt boasts a slightly fitted, flattering shape. Designed with a curved hem, it’s an easy layering staple, whether styled under a blazer like Kate or tucked into jeans for an elevated office look. The light blue shade puts a contemporary, stylish spin on classic workwear.
