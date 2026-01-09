Claudia Winkleman just wore these custom Traitors loafers – here’s where to shop

Season four of The Traitors is serving up endless fashion inspiration. A covetable blend of Scottish Highlands-inspired tweed and tartan, alongside statement coats, sharp tailoring and standout footwear, Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe is a masterclass in haut country style.

From a pair of worn-in Miu Miu lace-up boots and The Row’s chocolate brown knee-high boots, to Givenchy’s shark lock green stompers, the presenter has taken things up a notch this series – particularly when it comes to shoes.

But the most talked-about choice of season four is sure to be her loafers. In episode six, the presenter opted for a pair of black and white penny style – the same pair that she wore in a previous series – but with a playful twist. This time, the loafers are custom made, hand painted with ‘faithful’ and ‘traitor’ in a sleek, italisised black font.

The playful shoes are testament to her stylist Sinead McKeefry’s attention to detail. Created by Duke + Dexter – the brand behind the viral cherry penny loafers – the bespoke design can be ordered and customised online. Here’s everything you need to know.

Duke + Dexter hand painted lettering penny loafer: £400, Dukeanddexter.com

( Duke + Dexter )

Claudia’s tongue-in-cheek loafers hail from the cult brand Duke + Dexter. The black and white penny loafer is one of its bestselling styles, from the viral cherry style to vintage-inspired pin-up, lipstick, snake and cowboy designs. But the brand’s unique personalisation service lets you add personal flair to your shoes, à la Claudia.

You can choose either the black and white shoe, or the chestnut and white, as well as the text (up to 10 characters per shoe), font and colour. At £400, the loafers are more expensive than Duke + Dexter’s classic styles, which cost between £250 and £270, but the custom detail makes the shoes all the more special.

