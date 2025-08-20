Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For girls of the Noughties, the flagship Topshop store on Oxford Street was a gleaming beacon of fashion, music and make-up. “Meet at the big Topshop” was the summon among teenagers who saw the label as the epitome of British-coolness.

Collaborations with the likes of Kate Moss and IT-girl approval by Cara Delevigne, Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung bridged the gap between the high street and high-end designers. Whether you wanted a manicure, lunch, a blow dry or even a tattoo, the three-story store just off Oxford Circus was a hub like no other. At the weekend, I spent hours there with friends, hunting down the latest viral pieces – think those ankle biker boots or distressed pairs of baxter jeans.

But like many others, I felt it lost its unique identity in the late 2010s. Online shopping was booming, next-day delivery had been introduced by Asos and the high street had welcomed Zara, Cos and & OtherStories, which similarly replicated designer labels at a fraction of the cost.

Topshop’s ebbing popularity among millennials and older Gen Z’s led to its administration in 2020, before it was bought by Asos in 2021. The e-commerce giant has been its online-only home ever since – but now, it’s officially returning to brick and mortar stores.

Heralding in the Topshop revival, the brand hosted its first runway show in seven years at the weekend. Held in the quintessentially British location of Trafalger Square, Delevigne and Aboah were guests and even the brand’s iconic Joni jeans made an appearance on the catwalk. The ready-to-wear collection was full of nods to its heyday – I’m talking faux fur, sequins, animal print, leather and tweed – and was instantly available to shop on the relaunched Topshop.com.

For those who have stayed in the loop, this won’t come as a surprise. In September 2024, Asos sold a majority stake in Topshop to Danish fashion group Heartland, with the new owners hinting at a return to the brick-and-mortar stores. Interest has been slowly mounting in Topshop in recent years – searches for pieces from the Nineties and Noughties have surged on resell sites like Depop and Vinted (items from the Kate Moss collab are like gold dust).

So, with Topshop relaunching its own website – and imminently its former high street glory – I’ve taken a look at its new must-haves.

Topshop long sleeve ruffle maxi dress with scarf wrap detail: £85, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Crafted from woven fabric with an abstract animal stripe print, this show-stopping dress features flattering scarf accent detailing, a V-neckline and long sleeves. Ruffle detailing and a slit up the front add the final flourish, with the floaty maxi dress perfect for elevated evening attire.

Topshop barrel high rise jeans: £50, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

When it comes to denim, barrel jeans continue to be the trending silhouette. Topshop’s take boasts a high waisted fit and ankle grazing length, with the horseshoe shape elongating your legs. In true Topshop fashion, they’re available in various shades, lengths and waist sizes.

Topshop alba real leather peep toe kitten heel mules: £42, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

From snake to zebra, animal print dominated both the front row and catwalk at the Topshop runway relaunch. Leaning into the trend, this pair of heeled mules will complete your evening wardrobe. The monochrome animal print is easily styled while the wearable kitten heel won’t see you compromise on comfort.

Topshop frill detail midi skirt in spot print: £55, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Think of this micro spot white skirt has the 2025 version of Kate Middleton’s famous 2011 polka dot Topshop dress. Crafted from a lightweight woven fabric, the skirt features a high rise fit, tie waist and frill detailing, while the asymmetric hem adds intrigue. Whether styled with ballet flats or biker boots going into autumn, it’s a versatile wardrobe addition.

Topshop there pack of bangles: £20, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Stacked bangles are the accessories trend to pay attention to this season. As seen on runways and on Bella Hadid, the Nineties jewellery staple is everywhere. Topshop’s affordable pack features a square resin blue style, a brown marbled design and a statement metallic bangle.

Topshop pony skin cream faux fur bomber: £90, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Designed with an ultra-soft faux-fur finish, this transitional dressing hero features a spread collar and a zip fastening. Cut into a bomber silhouette, the jacket boasts an elasticated hem and oversized fit. The pony print finish adds statement detail.

Topshop poplin mix scoop neck maxi dress: £50, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

A throw-on-and-go dress to get you through the last few weeks of summer, this poplin maxi is effortlessly stylish. Characterised by its fitted body, drop waist and maxi poplin skirt, the white colourway makes it endlessly wearable. Style with mesh flats or flip flops, before layering with knitted cardigans and trainers in the autumn.

Topshop Joni jeans: £40, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

There was a time when every teenager girl seemed to be wearing Joni jeans. Combining leggings-like comfort with a (at the time) fashionably skinny jean silhouette, the jeans were bestsellers for years. Naturally, the iconic denim made a return to the runway in Trafalger Square. Cut with a high-rise waist and skinny leg, the fabric is designed for a sculpting fit. Complete with belt loops, a zip fly and two back pockets, the jeans are available in four washes.

Topshop shaggy faux fur shoulder bag: £35, Topshop.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Practical? No. Stylish? Yes. This faux fur bag is a playful take on accessories. The shaggy white finish is contrasted by the twin patent long black shoulder straps. Adding texture to a simple look, it features a press-stud fastening at the top and an internal zip pocket to keep essentials secure. Whatever you do, don’t put it on the tube floor.

