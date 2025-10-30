Everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for party season

Fresh from its returning collaboration with the designer Bella Freud, M&S has now unveiled the perfect party season capsule with the British luxury label 16Arlington.

The 43-strong collection showcases the best of both brands – think 16Arlington’s sequins and sparkles, combined with M&S’s wearability and comfort. Starting from £35, the collaboration is fronted by cool-girl Georgia May Jagger.

Founded in 2017, 16Arlington has gone from strength to strength. Synonymous with feathers, tailoring, texture and satin, the label is a regular sighting on the red carpet, dressing the likes of Amal Clooney, Miley Cyrus, the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. Each festive party season, it’s a firm favourite among the fashion crowd, particularly on rental services.

Now, you’ve got a chance to own a 16Arlington design at a high street price. The M&S capsule is infused with the label’s signature high-glamour feel – from statement outerwear and oversized shirting to crystal-adorned maxi dresses and silhouetted jeans.

Some pieces are destined to sell out – see the crystal mini skirt, beaded clutch with matching heels, and the black blazer with wide satin lapels. Its a collection designed to be mixed and matched depending on the occasion: the cashmere tassel top can be styled over the bandeau black dress, while the satin pale blue shirt could be worn under the grey cashmere knit. Showstopper pieces include a pair of knee high pony hair black boots, a fitted black leather jacket and faux fur trench coat.

Available online and in-store from today, here’s everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for Christmas party season 2025.

