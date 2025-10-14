Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Kate Middleton just wore this affordable cardigan – here’s where to buy

The Princess of Wales has stayed true to the trends

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 14 October 2025 13:36 EDT
Kate wore the perfect autumnal ensemble
Kate wore the perfect autumnal ensemble (PA)

The Princess of Wales consistently demonstrates her sartorial flair – and once again, she’s proven her styling skills during a surprise visit to Mallon Farm in Northern Ireland with the Prince of Wales. Kate Middleton stepped out in the perfect autumnal ensemble, and her affordable jumper is sure to inspire your winter wardrobe.

Swapping her green Alexander McQueen coat for something more country-appropriate, Kate styled her trusty Barbour jacket (the defence waxed jacket to be precise) with a light brown cardigan from high street brand With Nothing Underneath and a Ralph Lauren tweed skirt.

The princess swapped her Alexander McQueen coat for something more country-appropriate
The princess swapped her Alexander McQueen coat for something more country-appropriate (PA Wire)

With brown the colour of the season, Kate has stayed true to the trends. And while the entire outfit looks chic, it’s the knit that will make the perfect addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. And luckily for you, we’ve found the exact one she’s wearing, plus similar affordable options. Be quick, we predict a sell-out.

With Nothing Underneath jura cardigan

With the weather really starting to turn and winter’s arrival imminent, now’s the best time to invest in timeless knits that will see you through the years to come. And this cardigan from With Nothing Underneath, which Kate wore during the visit, looks like the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe. Made from yak wool, the brand promises that it’s been made to withstand seriously cold weather.

Styling options are endless. Whether you pair it with jeans or a similar-toned skirt à la Kate Middleton, you’re bound to get endless wear out of it.

Owing to it being a more affordable pick from the princess, we predict it’ll sell out at lightning speed.

  1.  £185 from Withnothingunderneath.com
If you’re unsure on investing in the exact cardigan Kate wore, there are plenty of alternatives across the high street.

M&S Crew-Neck-Pocket-Detail-Cardigan

M&S crew neck pocket detail cardigan

While the cardigan Kate wore is gorgeous, if you’re looking for something even more affordable, turn to this M&S crew neck knit. Featuring a similar design (but with the added benefit of pockets), it looks like it’ll seamlessly slot into any wardrobe.

  1.  £36 from Marksandspencer.com
pull and bear cardigan

Pull & Bear soft knit cardigan

While this design is darker and has a slightly more boxy silhouette than Kate’s cardigan, it has a similar cosy feel. At less than £30, this piece is an affordable way to get Kate’s look for even less.

  1.  £29 from Pullandbear.com
