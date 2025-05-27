Aligne’s viral waisted blazer is back in stock – here’s why it’s my most worn piece

Even if you don’t know the brand’s name, you’ll recognise the viral blazers that hail from British label Aligne. Characterised by their longline cut and collarless design, the blazers have won the brand a loyal fashion following that includes influencers and A-listers alike.

From its bestselling waisted cardigans to the signature denim dresses, the brand’s USP is accessible clothing that looks expensive. Stylish and sophisticated, Aligne pieces are the kind you can wear to the office but easily dress up for the evening.

Testament to the brand’s timeless appeal, it crosses the generational divide, too, with clothing that transcends trends – see its reversible trench coats or mix and match co-ords.

But it’s the cinched-in blazers that are most ubiquitous. Building on its own core concept, the brand now offers various iterations, including the sleeveless Leo waistcoat style (£119, Aligne.co), the high neck Daphne style (£175, Aligne.co), the scoop neck linen version (£175, Aligne.co) and a sleeveless racer style (£112, Aligne.co), as well as denim takes like the Duke waistcoat (£90, Aligne.co).

Feminine and flattering, the hourglass silhouette is a nice departure from the androgynous oversized trends of recent years. I should know – I own three Aligne blazers and each are among the most complemented items in my wardrobe. My favourite, however, is the Bonnie ponte waisted style (£99, Aligne.co) – and I’m not alone in my adoration, with the blazer selling out within a week of launching earlier this year. If you missed out then, now’s your chance to snap one up as it’s finally back in stock for spring and summer 2025. Here’s everything you need to know.