Independent
Trump latest
Aligne’s viral waisted blazer is back in stock – here’s why it’s my most worn piece

The timeless style sold out within a week of initially launching

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 27 May 2025 12:37 EDT
The blazer is a smart everyday staple
The blazer is a smart everyday staple (iStock/The Independent )

Even if you don’t know the brand’s name, you’ll recognise the viral blazers that hail from British label Aligne. Characterised by their longline cut and collarless design, the blazers have won the brand a loyal fashion following that includes influencers and A-listers alike.

From its bestselling waisted cardigans to the signature denim dresses, the brand’s USP is accessible clothing that looks expensive. Stylish and sophisticated, Aligne pieces are the kind you can wear to the office but easily dress up for the evening.

Testament to the brand’s timeless appeal, it crosses the generational divide, too, with clothing that transcends trends – see its reversible trench coats or mix and match co-ords.

But it’s the cinched-in blazers that are most ubiquitous. Building on its own core concept, the brand now offers various iterations, including the sleeveless Leo waistcoat style (£119, Aligne.co), the high neck Daphne style (£175, Aligne.co), the scoop neck linen version (£175, Aligne.co) and a sleeveless racer style (£112, Aligne.co), as well as denim takes like the Duke waistcoat (£90, Aligne.co).

Feminine and flattering, the hourglass silhouette is a nice departure from the androgynous oversized trends of recent years. I should know – I own three Aligne blazers and each are among the most complemented items in my wardrobe. My favourite, however, is the Bonnie ponte waisted style (£99, Aligne.co) – and I’m not alone in my adoration, with the blazer selling out within a week of launching earlier this year. If you missed out then, now’s your chance to snap one up as it’s finally back in stock for spring and summer 2025. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aligne Bonnie ponte waisted blazer

Aligne blazer
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish boat neckline
    • Stretchy fabric
    • Flattering on all body types
    • Good size range
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • Pricey (but good value when you consider cost per wear)

Despite the fitted style, the Bonnie blazer isn’t constrictive or uncomfortable. Boasting a lightweight feel, the button front closure is teamed with a boat neckline and a slightly flared, longline cut. Best of all, it’s crafted from a stretchy jersey material (a nylon and elastane blend) that’s a welcome alternative from the often stiff fabrics used in most blazers. It feels almost like wearing a sweatshirt, but looks effortlessly smart thanks to the sleek design details.

The boat neck, cinched waist and balloon sleeves combine to form an hourglass silhouette that’s flattering for all body shapes. Speaking of which, the blazer is available in an impressive range of sizes, from UK4-22.

As for styling, the curved profile perfectly mirrors on-trend barrel-shaped bottoms but equally complements a pair of straight leg or (if you dare) skinny jeans thanks to the longline cut. Owing to the nipped-in waist, the blazer helps accentuate your figure when styled with baggy jeans, too.

aligne bonnie blazer
The Bonnie ponte blazer is the perfect smart staple (Daisy Lester )

At £99, it’s not cheap but equally not too much of a splurge, with the timeless black finish, flattering fit and smart design details lending it to both everyday wear and special occasions. Dress it down with white linen trousers and loafers for the office, pair with a white maxi skirt and trainers for an off-duty look, or swap for the matching pair of black barrel leg trousers (£99, Aligne.co), or a black mini skirt, and kitten heels for evening attire.

While it’s timeless enough to prop up your wardrobe all year round, I particularly love the Bonnie style during the transitional months, when it’s too cold for a T-shirt and too warm for a coat. So, I hasten you to invest too, before it inevitably sells out (again).

  1.  £99 from Aligne.co
Prices may vary
The verdict: Aligne Bonnie ponte waisted blazer

With its fitted waist, classic boat neckline and flattering longline cut, the Bonnie blazer is an elevated take on the wardrobe staple – all for less than £100. The style has fast become my most worn item, whether it’s with a pair of barrel leg jeans for the office or a balloon hem mini skirt at the weekend. It’s safe to say the Bonnie style is bound to sell out again.

We’ve rounded up the best clothes shops for your next online haul

