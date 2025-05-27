Aligne’s viral waisted blazer is back in stock – here’s why it’s my most worn piece

Aligne Bonnie ponte waisted blazer
- Why we love it
- Stylish boat neckline
- Stretchy fabric
- Flattering on all body types
- Good size range
- Versatile
- Take note
- Pricey (but good value when you consider cost per wear)
Despite the fitted style, the Bonnie blazer isn’t constrictive or uncomfortable. Boasting a lightweight feel, the button front closure is teamed with a boat neckline and a slightly flared, longline cut. Best of all, it’s crafted from a stretchy jersey material (a nylon and elastane blend) that’s a welcome alternative from the often stiff fabrics used in most blazers. It feels almost like wearing a sweatshirt, but looks effortlessly smart thanks to the sleek design details.
The boat neck, cinched waist and balloon sleeves combine to form an hourglass silhouette that’s flattering for all body shapes. Speaking of which, the blazer is available in an impressive range of sizes, from UK4-22.
As for styling, the curved profile perfectly mirrors on-trend barrel-shaped bottoms but equally complements a pair of straight leg or (if you dare) skinny jeans thanks to the longline cut. Owing to the nipped-in waist, the blazer helps accentuate your figure when styled with baggy jeans, too.
At £99, it’s not cheap but equally not too much of a splurge, with the timeless black finish, flattering fit and smart design details lending it to both everyday wear and special occasions. Dress it down with white linen trousers and loafers for the office, pair with a white maxi skirt and trainers for an off-duty look, or swap for the matching pair of black barrel leg trousers (£99, Aligne.co), or a black mini skirt, and kitten heels for evening attire.
While it’s timeless enough to prop up your wardrobe all year round, I particularly love the Bonnie style during the transitional months, when it’s too cold for a T-shirt and too warm for a coat. So, I hasten you to invest too, before it inevitably sells out (again).