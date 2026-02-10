The Princess of Wales continues to provide plenty of style inspiration. From sharp tailoring and colour-drenching (be it navy or chocolate brown), to fitted coats and hero knitwear, Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is a covetable blend of British designers and the odd high street find.

Whether it’s a Noughties-era baker boy cap or a suede DeMellier bag, the Royal knows the power of a good accessory. Demonstrating her sartorial flair, the Duchess visited Lambeth Palace in a tonal look at the weekend, which was elevated by a statement jewellery piece.

A nod to Valentine’s Day, her gold pendant heart necklace hails from the luxury British designer Daniella Draper. Characterised by its chain link and handcrafted heart pendant, the jewellery instantly adds character to her chocolate brown look. The dress is from one of her favourite luxury labels, Edeline Lee, while her structured brown coat is a Catherine Walker design.

The Daniella Draper necklace will set you back £1.5k ( Getty )

Despite its Valentine’s Day association, the fashion world has slowly been rekindling its love affair with heart pendant necklaces. The jewellery motif was everywhere in the eighties and nineties, from Princess Diana’s pearl style to the iconic "Return to Tiffany" silver pendants. Heart necklaces lost their appeal in the Noughties, but labels like Chloe and Vivienne Westwood are making a case for the nostalgic jewellery trend in 2026. On the high street, the likes of Edge of Ember and Missoma are all breathing fresh life into the romantic pendant.

If it’s stylish enough for the Princess of Wales, it’s certainly stylish enough for us. But with the Royal’s exact necklace costing £1.5k, we’ve found a £19.99 alternative that recreates the look for this Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Daniella Draper gold keeper's heart trace chain necklace Designed in 9 carat yellow recycled gold, Daniella Draper’s gold keeper’s heart trace chain necklace is handcrafted in England. Featuring a link chain and heart-shaped charm, the piece can be customised to add that personal touch this Valentine’s Day. £1,555 from Danielladraper.com Prices may vary

Parfois necklace of links with heart Costing more than £1.4k less than Kate Middleton’s luxury pendant necklace, Parfois’s style creates a similar look. Designed from stainless steel, the pendant features a link chain and heart charm, à la the Royal pick. £20 from Parfois.com Prices may vary

These are Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brands, from Jigsaw to M&S