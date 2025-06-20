Kate Middleton just wore a bag from one of her favourite affordable luxury brands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales stepped out in an all-white ensemble at the annual Garter Day celebrations in Windsor. Kate Middleton was joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh to watch the procession, which was led by the King and Queen, along with the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

No stranger to rewearing designer pieces, the princess chose a Self Portrait belted blazer and lace trim midi skirt for the occasion - an outfit she was seen in weeks ago at the VE Day Concert.

But when it came to accessorising, Kate returned to one of her favourite affordable luxury bag brands: Strathberry. The princess carried the multrees chain wallet in vanilla/diamond under her arm. In fact, she previously wore the same design at Garter Day in 2023 and also owns the bag in a navy embossed croc.

The Edinburgh-based brand also counts like Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker among its fans, as well as fellow royals Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

While other luxury bags could set you back upwards of £1,000, the multrees bag comes in at less than £300. Here’s everything you need to know.

Strathberry multrees chain wallet: £295, Strathberry.com

Handcrafted in Spain, the multrees wallet can be carried as a clutch or as a crossbody bag thanks to the removable gold chain strap. Complete with a magnetic closure, the bag is elevated by Strathberry’s signature gold music bar. The generous interior features eight card slots and a zipped pocket with a leather pull. Perfectly complementing the princess’s elegant and understated look, the minimalist bag is a timeless investment.

