Dragon Diffusion and Rixo’s sold-out leather bag is back for winter

Among a demand for affordable luxury, mid-range bag brands like Dragon Diffusion have shot to the top of wishlists. In a climate of spiraling costs, it’s no surprise that fashion lovers are turning to the likes of Longchamp and Coach to get their fix.

In a match made in bag heaven, Dragon Diffusion announced a collaboration with the beloved British fashion label Rixo this summer. Naturally, the accessories and bags sold out within weeks. Now, with autumn officially here, the collection is back in stock.

Founded in 1985, Dragon Diffusion uses traditional basket weaving techniques to create its designs, which are handwoven in India. From the Instagram-viral nantucket style (£410, Harrods.com) to the egola bag (£358, Johnlewis.com), all the designs cost less than £500.

Talking about the launch, Orlagh McCloskey, CEO and co-founder of Rixo said: “I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to artisanal craft, authenticity, and modern sophistication. The vintage-inspired bags and belts are perfect for warm-weather days and designed to be loved season after season.”

The seven-strong capsule includes two handwoven leather bag styles in various colourways – including a new burgundy shade – and a statement belt, with pieces ranging from £145 to £385.

The seven-strong capsule includes two handwoven leather bag styles in various colourways – including a new burgundy shade – and a statement belt, with pieces ranging from £145 to £385.

