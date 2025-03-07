Aldi’s £2.99 lip oil gives Charlotte Tilbury’s £28 version a run for its money

Aldi Lacura collagen lip oil
- Tube size : 8ml
- Applicator : Rollerball tip
- Why we love it
- Portable tube
- Easy rollerball applicator
- Gentle shine
- Softens and smooths
- Take note
- Weak staying power
Presented in a tiny 8ml tube, this is the same compact-sized packaging as Charlotte’s magic lip oil elixir (which costs £28) and we love how easily it slots into our purse, bag or desk drawer. We instantly noticed the chic finish, from its metallic lid to its linear pattern, and, when taking off the top, our tester saw a rollerball applicator. Once more, that’s identical to the applicator included on Charlotte Tilbury’s magic lip oil.
In fact, this applicator got a special mention when we included Charlotte’s magic lip oil crystal elixir in our best lip oils round-up, where our tester raved about the product for “adding a healthy, glossy sheen”. They added: “Sitting nicely over lipstick thanks to the clear formula, the product isn’t sticky, leaves no residue and delivers long-lasting hydration”. That’s high pout praise indeed.
As for the Aldi version, we found the rollerball makes smoothing this oil across lips quick and easy, and because it offers plentiful coverage and precision, there’s no need for a mirror either. The oil is a transparent shade, and key cruelty-free ingredients cover vitamin E, shea butter and collagen, with our tester feeling these conditioning components while slicking the product onto lips.
We think this product fits in somewhere between a lip gloss, lip oil and lip balm hybrid, as we’ve seen gentle shine, felt softening nourishment and noticed its excellent absorption. Happily, it doesn’t create any greasy residue, instead simply feeling like a lightweight touch of lip nourishment. While, unlike Charlotte Tilbury’s magic lip oil, there wasn’t a prolonged level of overt glossiness left on our lips, we did see a moisturising layer with every application. From our testing comparison, we’d say Aldi’s number is a more subtly hydrating lip oil. And for just shy of £3, we certainly don’t mind topping it up regularly. Particularly as the cute tube is so perfect for stashing in our make-up bag.