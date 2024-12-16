Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paul Mescal’s style status can be traced right back to Connell’s chain in Normal People. From an SNL skit taking aim at his signature short shorts to his excellent knitwear collections (including women’s styles from A-lister favourite &Daughter), the actor is one of the most talked-about men in fashion.

Now, you can own a slice of his wardrobe thanks to a collaboration with resell platform Vinted. A fan of second-hand fashion himself (from vintage watches to band T-shirts), the limited-edition drop features pieces from his personal wardrobe that he wore on Gladiator II press junkets (a tour de force for fashion).

The hand-picked curation includes both pieces that were custom-made for Mescal (think a hand-painted silk knit jumper by emerging Scottish designer B.W.Marks) and luxury pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Av Vattev and Hades.

All sales proceeds from his wardrobe will be donated to the Irish charity Pieta, which has been working to prevent suicide and self-harm since 2006.

From prices to the exact pieces available, here’s everything you need to know about Paul Mescal’s collection on Vinted.

What is available from Paul Mescal x Vinted?

The collection comprises pieces worn by Paul Mescal on the Gladiator II press tour, chosen by his stylist Felicity Kay. Showcasing his unique style, the capsule is a blend of elevated everyday pieces and smart staples. You can shop the Greek-inspired Narcissus cardigan from independent British label Hades (£280, Hades.co.uk), as well as an Extreme Cashmere striped monochrome jumper (£862, Extreme-cashmere.com) and a custom-made, hand-painted henley sweater by B W Marks.

There’s also a pair of jeans from London-based sustainable denim label ELV Denim (£300, Elvdenim.com) a grey sweater from sustainable knitwear brand Herd (Herdwear.co), chunky leather ankle boots from Jimmy Choo and a tongue-in-cheek black cap with “ACTOR” embroidered on the front (£129, Erl.store.com).

When does Paul Mescal x Vinted launch?

Paul Mescal’s clothing is available to shop from stylist Felicity Kay’s closer (@felicitykaystudio).

How much are the pieces from Paul Mescal x Vinted?

The 10-piece collection starts from £160 and there are some mega savings up for grabs. The bespoke B W Marks knit is selling for £263, the Herd jumper for £420.70, the ELV Denim jeans (W32) for £263.20 and Kartik Research embroidered trousers (W32) for £263.20. One of the most affordable pieces is a vintage baby tee for £183, which was sourced at one of London’s best vintage appointment-only spots, Jerk Vintage.

