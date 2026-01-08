This M&S scent rivals Le Labo santal 33 – and it’s almost £160 cheaper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some fragrances don’t just smell good, they become a fixation. Le Labo’s santal 33 is one such perfume and, since launching in 2011, the unisex scent has become somewhat of a modern calling card: instantly recognisable and endlessly discussed. Its smoky sandalwood, warm cedar and soft violet notes strike a rare balance, comprising a distinctive aroma that’s luxurious without being overpowering. And, of course, the apothecary-style packaging makes a statement dressing table addition.

In a previous test, beauty editor Lauren Cunningham called it “a good choice if you tend to steer clear of sugary-sweet scents, and want something with more soul and guts behind it.” It’s evocative and atmospheric – the olfactory equivalent of a winter evening – and once you’ve smelled it, it’s hard to forget.

The downside? The price. At £170 for 50ml (Cultbeauty.co.uk), santal 33 is firmly in splurge territory. That’s why M&S’s £12 santal-inspired scent (Marksandspencer.com) caused such a stir when it launched in 2022, repeatedly selling out after going viral on TikTok.

Now back in stock and a fraction of the price of Le Labo, luxury scenting just became unexpectedly accessible.

M&S apothecary warmth eau de parfum, 50ml: £12, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Hailing from the stalwart’s apothecary range, M&S’s warmth parfum blends aromatic notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood to evoke a scent that rivals Le Labo’s santal 33.

Infused with essential oils, the warming fragrance comes in a 50ml bottle – the same size as Le Labo’s, yet the M&S version costs £158 less.

Hailed by TikTok users as “exactly the same” and “the perfect dupe”, it comes as no surprise the scent flew off the the virtual and physical shelves when it first launched. If you don’t want to miss out, we’d recommend stocking up on M&S’s Le Labo-inspired scent, pronto.

