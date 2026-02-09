Pizza Express to give away 50,000 free pizzas today – but there’s a catch

Free pizza sounds too good to be true but Pizza Express really is giving away 50,000 margherita pizzas in celebration of National Pizza Day today (Monday 9 February). And yes, I mean free – there’s no other purchase necessary to claim your free meal.

However, there is one catch. To claim your free pizza, you’ll need to turn up to Pizza Express in a black-and-white striped T-shirt or jumper (in a nod to the tops worn by Pizza Express staff). This attire is essential – a member of The Independent’s team saw someone miss out on this deal last year because they wore pink-and-green stripes instead. So consider your warned and don’t be the one to miss out this time around.

Each Pizza Express branch will be giving away 150 free pizza tokens, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. So, with this in mind, it might be worth heading to the restaurant chain for lunch rather than dinner, if you can.

There’s no need to book ahead to claim this deal, but the offer is only available when you dine in and order a margherita with a classic base and no additional toppings. Head to your local Pizza Express today to grab a slice of the action, or read on for an alternative pizza deal below.

More restaurant deals for February 2026

Get a £5 pizza at Prezzo

If margherita pizza or striped T-shirts aren’t your thing, you may prefer to opt for this Prezzo deal. Download a voucher from the Prezzo website and you’ll be able get a pizza for £5 with the purchase of any drink today (Monday 9 February).

Prezzo told me that its cheapest soft drink in its London branches is £4.50, so your bill could come to £9.50 altogether before any service charges are added on.

You’ll be able to choose from the 11 pizzas on Prezzo’s ‘classic’ menu, though additional toppings will be charged separately.

Get half-price pizza at Frankie and Benny’s

From today until Friday 13 February, Frankie and Benny’s is offering up to 50 per cent off pizza. You’ll need to sign up on the Frankie and Benny’s website to get a code, then show this to your server after you’ve been seated.

Kids can eat for free at tons of restaurants this half term

With the February half term on the horizon, there are tons of restaurants running ‘kids eat free’ offers throughout the week, including at pizza chains such as Prezzo.

Italian food isn’t the only thing on the menu, either, as restaurants such as Banana Tree, Las Iguanas and Côte Brasserie are also offering free or £1 kids’ meals. See our roundup of where kids can eat for free for everything you need to know.

