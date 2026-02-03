Boots launches sale with up to 70% off – these are the best deals

Boots has dropped prices on its Christmas gift sets by as much as 70 per cent in-store, as part of the Big Boots sale, and I’m here to let you know which ones are worth your attention.

It’s worth taking advantage of these deals, as buying gift sets is a great way to save money on beauty. Our resident beauty expert, Lucy Smith, recommends it as one of her top tips for saving on skincare, make-up and more. “They normally boast savings compared with buying the products individually and if they're further reduced in the wake of Christmas and the January sales, you can cash in on a stellar saving,” she said.

Last week, Boots was accused of misleading loyalty card customers with its promotions, but the deals featured below offer the lowest prices that I could find available at the time of writing. I’ve also included the latest ‘pre-sale’ prices (rather than the RRP) from the price-tracking website PriceRunner, to give you an accurate idea of how much you’ll save compared with the most recent price for each item.

The sale is on while stocks last, so check out what’s on offer below and find your nearest Boots store to shop.

What discounts are available in the Boots sale?

Before you start browsing, it’s worth noting that, while you’ll find plenty of offers listed on Boots’s website, the biggest discounts (up to 70 per cent off) in the current sale are only available in-store. Below, I’ve listed the prices you’ll pay online and in-store for each product. Just keep in mind that stock may not be available in all Boots stores.

Soap & Glory the glam-packed showstopper piece gift set: Was £25, now £20, Boots.com

This Soap & Glory gift set offers great value, as it features full-size versions of the brand’s had cream, foot cream, face wash, body butter, plumping lip gloss and more. Individually, these items would usually cost you more than £50, so it’s worth taking advantage if you’re a Soap & Glory fan. It’s available for £20 online or £18.60 in-store.

Neom wellbeing sleep saviours gift set: Was £29, now £19.33, Boots.com

Looking to level up your night-time routine? This Neom set comes with a lavender, basil and jasmine bath foam and the brand’s pillow mist. “The mist was a relaxing addition to my bedtime routine and lent the whole proceeding a more ritualistic and luxurious feel,” said IndyBest’s reviewer, Emilie Lavinia. “I was pleasantly surprised to find that after a week of using the mist I was falling asleep quicker and had spent more time in deep sleep than the previous week.”

No7 the ultimate skincare collection gift set: Was £42.50, now £35, Boots.com

The Independent’s beauty reviewers have been impressed with Boots’s No7 range overall, and this gift set includes everything from cleansing and toning waters to day, night and eye creams. Our testers have praised the brand’s eye cream, saying: “At the end of our trial period, we noticed that our under-eye darkness appeared slightly less pronounced, and that the sensitive skin felt soft to the touch.” The gift set is available for £35 online or £25.50 in-store.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £45, now £35, Boots.com

When it comes to buying a new electric toothbrush, there are always decent models on sale. The Oral-B iO2 is one of tech critic Steve Hogarty’s favourites, and you can currently save £10 on it online at Boots. The device comes with a dentist-recommended two-minute timer and “visible pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard”. Steve said: “When it comes to value, the Oral-B iO2 is the smartest purchase in the entire iO range.”

