Will the Nintendo Switch 2 go on sale for Boxing Day 2025?

If you were counting on the Black Friday sales (which took place last month) to secure a great deal on the Nintendo Switch 2, you would’ve been left sorely disappointed. While there were plenty of PS5 deals to go around, Nintendo Switch 2 offers were severely lacking.

Could the Boxing Day sales deliver some super discounts instead? Here’s hoping. While the Nintendo Switch 2 saw small reductions on Black Friday, steeper discounts have dropped in recent weeks. Online retail giant Very recently slashed the price of the console by £50 for a limited time last week, and more Nintendo Switch 2 deals could be on their way.

If you’re waiting in anticipation for your next chance to bag a bargain on the hottest console of the year, the Boxing Day sales could be your next big chance. Here, I’ve rounded up my Nintendo Switch 2 Boxing Day sales predictions, plus the best offers to shop now.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 Boxing Day deals start in 2025?

Boxing Day lands on Friday 26 December, but in previous years some retailers have started dropping discounts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. As for the Nintendo Switch 2? I reckon most retailers won’t start cutting prices until after Christmas, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 deals to expect for Boxing Day 2025

Black Friday didn’t have much to offer in the way of Nintendo Switch 2 deals. The console had only been slashed by £10, taking it down to £385 for the sale, while the official Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World was slashed by a measly £20.

While it’s hard to predict whether the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will fall lower than that for Boxing Day, online retailer Very has set the benchmark. Last week, as part of its 12 Days of Treats event, the retailer slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 console and all of its Nintendo Switch 2 bundles by 10 per cent, meaning you could grab a console for less than £350 for the first time. That deal only lasted 24 hours, but I’m hoping some more offers could be just as good for Boxing Day.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 deals to shop now

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Still down to its Black Friday price, if you’re looking to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of Christmas, you can currently save £10 at Argos. That’s not a lot, but it’s the best you’ll find right now. The Switch 2 features magnetic Joy-Cons, an improved mic, a snappier UI and a new GameChat feature. It’s an improvement on the winning formula, I noted in my review.

