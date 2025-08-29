The Thursday Murder Club book series, authored by presenter Richard Osman (House of Games and Pointless Celebrities), is perfect for cosy crime fans, loved for its humour, quirky characters and quintessential Britishness. The debut title became the UK’s best-selling fiction book in 2020.

Set in a peaceful retirement village in Kent, the series introduces readers to four friends who meet every Thursday to solve cold case murders together. It’s just for fun, but when a vicious murder takes place nearby, they delve into an active case – and, as the series unfolds, Osman ups the ante, and the crime-solving foursome are plunged into real danger.

If you’re a fan of the series and have been waiting patiently for the next instalment, the wait is over – the fifth book, The Impossible Fortune (£11, Amazon.co.uk), is available to pre-order ahead of its September release.

In even more exciting news, the debut novel has been adapted for the screen – a film starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan is in cinemas and streaming on Netflix. So, there’s no better time to jump on the hype (and see if it lives up to it).

If you’re not sure which book to pick up first, or you’re not sure what book comes next, keep reading.