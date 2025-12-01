I’ve tested a lot of fitness trackers over the years. Of all those I’ve tried, the Whoop band has proved the most effective at setting my health and fitness on an upward trajectory. Now, thanks to a limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, you can enjoy up to £60 off the revolutionary wearable’s annual membership fee.

The Whoop 5.0 is brilliant for identifying trends and correlations. Through the journal feature, you can track your habits, then the band will simplify thousands of data points into digestible scores for your recovery, strain (aka activity levels) and sleep. This allowed me to identify which behaviours were having a positive impact on my health and which ones were missing the mark.

For me, beneficial behaviours included finding a semi-regular sleep and wake time, working out a way to give myself an extra 15 to 30 minutes in bed each night, easing off the gas with my training every once in a while and supplementing with creatine daily. The first three points resulted in my sleep feeling better than it has in years.

On the other hand, the band’s feedback, twinned with my subjective experience, suggested that certain supplements were surplus to requirements.

Now I’ll be the first to admit, the Whoop 5.0’s deeply detailed feedback isn’t for everyone. But for people like me who love exercising and want to balance it with a busy work and social life, I’ve found the insights both helpful and incredibly interesting.

If you also fall into the latter camp, you might be interested in the discount below, which is my pick of Whoop’s Cyber Weekend deals.

Whoop 5.0 12-month peak membership: Was £229, now £189, Whoop.com

The mid-tier Whoop peak membership is my pick of the bunch from the brand’s Cyber Weekend deals. Until 2 December, it will be discounted from £229 to £189, making it significantly more affordable than the premium Whoop life membership, which usually costs £349 (reduced to £289 over the Black Friday weekend).

The peak membership still gives you the brand’s new healthspan feature, a favourite with The Independent’s health and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia, which calculates your physiological age based on factors such as sleep consistency, total hours of sleep, daily steps, time spent in different heart-rate zones and time dedicated to strength-based activities.

In her Whoop 5.0 review, Emilie awarded the band a full complement of five stars. “If you have any health goals and the financial commitment is one you can make – Whoop peak works out at less than £20 a month – I’d say the investment in the 5.0 is a no-brainer,” she said.

“During my testing period, my sleep, VO2 max, and daily step count improved, and I got a better sense of how my body was responding to stress and exercise. I was also able to log activities and daily habits like drinking AG1 and electrolytes, red light therapy, massage and symptoms linked to hormones and mood. If the 5.0 helped me achieve that in a month, I’m keen to see what it could do in six months, a year and beyond.”

If you want to use Whoop long term, you will be able to save on the 24-month membership options for Whoop peak (usually £384 but reduced to £344 during the Black Friday sale) and Whoop life (usually £589 but discounted to £529 from 20 November to 2 December). This represents a significant upfront investment, however.

The brand is also knocking 20 per cent off accessories, giving you a great opportunity to update your old sweat-soaked strap.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday 2025 officially started on 28 November, but as has become customary, most brands and retailers started offering major discounts in the lead-up to the event. While most offers end on Cyber Monday (1 December), Whoop’s Black Friday deals run until Tuesday, 2 December, so you’ve still got time to take advantage of the deal.

Why you can trust us to bring you the best deals

The IndyBest team spends each year reviewing top products and tracking their prices. This way, they know which items to recommend and what price point represents excellent value for money.

Emilie Lavinia and Harry Bullmore are The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor and senior fitness writer, respectively. They are also IndyBest’s resident health and fitness experts, responsible for testing all the latest gym equipment, exercise machines, apparel, supplements and more. Through this, they know the items that can take you closer to your goals.

