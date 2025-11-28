The Oura ring has been plummed in price for Black Friday

When it comes to fitness and health trackers, you want something that you’ll actually wear, so it’s no surprise that the Oura Ring has become so popular. If you’ve been tempted but have been wincing at the cost, Black Friday means the Oura Ring has been reduced to its lowest ever price.

The Oura ring 4 was hailed by senior tech critic Alex Lee as “the best smart ring on the market”, with the “best sleep tracking of any wearable”. Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia agrees. When she tested the wearable device, she said it was a “valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor."

With a saving of more than £100, now is the perfect time to invest in your health. If you want to spend a little less, the previous (yet still great) model has been reduced to less than £100. Keep reading for everything you need to know, including where to buy these smart rings for less.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Discounts on Oura’s popular smart rings are rare, so I’m pleased to see this £100 saving at Amazon.

“While other smart rings are starting to differentiate themselves from Oura, I still think the Oura ring 4 is the best smart ring on the market. It has the best sleep tracking of any wearable, with a lot of science to back it up. There are new features rolling out all the time, and it’s the best activity tracker I’ve found in a smart ring so far,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee in his Oura Ring 4 review.

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia was equally as impressed by the Oura Ring 4 in her review, noting that it’s the “best out there”. She added: “The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue that this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.”

If you’ve been considering taking the plunge, now could be the perfect time, especially because the Oura Ring 4 has never been cheaper on Amazon.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £135.22, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

The Oura ring 3 does not have the same smart sensing platform as the latest generation, while also weighing slightly more and having seven days of battery life rather than eight. But there is still a lot to like, and it’s far more affordable than its successor.

“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker or activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of boxes, in one tiny package,” our reviewers noted in their review.

“For those keen to enter the world of biohacking and take steps to optimise your sleep and energy and track your readiness for exercise and your cycle more effectively, the Oura presents one of the easiest ways to do all this. It’s also a great option for anyone who doesn’t love wearing a tracker on their wrist and prefers a smaller wearable that takes up less real estate on the body.”

