The latest Amazon Prime Day sale (officially called Big Deal Days) is in full swing, and we’ve spied stellar discounts on a range of products, from Apple Watches to the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds and top-rated air fryers. So, it’s safe to say, if you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place.

At IndyBest, we have our expert deal hunters on the case, sifting through the never-ending discounts, to bring you the very best steals, and we’ve spotted a rare saving on the PS5 Slim console, which has been slashed in price by £60.

Deals on the console are few and far between, making this the perfect time to upgrade your gaming experience. Just keep in mind the Big Deal Days sale ends at midnight tonight (9 October), and this console deal may not hang around for long.

For everything you need to know about the console and how to snap it up for less, keep reading.

PlayStation 5 Slim console: Was £479.99, now £419.98, Amazon.co.uk

The new PS5 Slim disc edition is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half.

The biggest design update is that it now comes with a detachable disc drive. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine.

There are two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. You also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side.Thanks to this discount, the console has been reduced to just shy of £420.

