Stena Line is one of Europe’s leading ferry operators, connecting the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia and mainland Europe. Travel by car, van or caravan on its ferries, with the option to bring your pets along for the ride too. Our expert deal hunters have found the best ways to save you money on your next trip – keep reading for the latest Stena Line discount codes, plus the latest on loyalty perks and booking tips.

Stack savings with Stena Line’s loyalty programme

If you sail with Stena Line regularly, its loyalty scheme “Stena More” is an easy way to save on top of vouchers or discounts. Earn points on travel, upgrades and onboard purchases, which can be redeemed on future bookings and extras. There are also exclusive member prices and flash deals.

Membership tiers

There are three Stena More tiers: Blue, Gold and Platinum. Here’s a breakdown of the benefits and how to climb them:

Blue (entry level): You start here and earn five points per £1 spent.

(entry level): You start here and earn five points per £1 spent. Gold (7,500 points within the first 12 months): Earn 10 points per £1 spent, plus you’ll get no service charges, free wifi and Stena Plus lounge access on selected routes.

(7,500 points within the first 12 months): Earn 10 points per £1 spent, plus you’ll get no service charges, free wifi and Stena Plus lounge access on selected routes. Platinum (Earn 30,000 within 12-months): The same benefits as a gold tier, plus on selected routes you’ll get dedicated boarding, late checkout and free cabin upgrades.

Visit Stena Line offers

Stena Line has a special offers page dedicated to ferry deals that makes finding the right offer easy. It’s updated regularly, so worth browsing through to see if there’s a new promotion available.

Another way to stay up to date on new promotions, along with news and travel tips, and discounts is to register for the Stena Line newsletter. You will find the newsletter registration box at the bottom of most pages on the website and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Use the Stena Line low fare calendar

One of the easiest ways to save is by being flexible with dates. Stena Line’s low fare calendar highlights the cheapest days to travel. This means you can pick the cheapest available slot and combine it with a voucher or loyalty discount for even cheaper travel.

If your plans are flexible by a few days either side, this tool may even save you more than a coupon could.

Partner and business discounts

There are more ways to stack your savings if you are members of any of the following parter brands:

Tesco Clubcard: Double your money by exchanging your Clubcard points into a Stena Line voucher. You’ll get £10 to use with the ferry operator for every £5 worth of vouchers.

Double your money by exchanging your Clubcard points into a Stena Line voucher. You’ll get £10 to use with the ferry operator for every £5 worth of vouchers. AA members: Get up to a 10 per cent discount as an AA member.

Get up to a 10 per cent discount as an AA member. Corporate and business travel: You’ll get discounted economy, flexi and premium fares, plus a dedicated business account for multiple users and reduced rates on multiple cabins.

What to know before you book

Kids go free

Stena Line lets all children up to the age of three travel for free and regularly runs kids go free offers during selected periods. Keep an eye on the special offers page before completing your booking, to ensure you aren’t missing extra savings.

Stena Line pet policy

Pets (including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters) are allowed if booked ahead in a pet-friendly cabin or kennel. There is a maximum of two pets per cabin booking and smaller pets must stay in a carrier and remain inside it whilst on the ferry.

If your pet stays in the vehicle (selected routes), there may be an extra charge, but amenities such as pet lounges or kennels usually must be booked in advance.

Stena line has pet guidance for each of its routes, so that you know what documents are required to travel with your animal.

Amendment and cancellation terms per fare type

Stena Line offers three different fare types (economy, flexi and premium). The more flexible the fare, the more leeway there is for refunds or changes.

Economy is the cheapest but typically non-refundable and any changes will incur a fee.

Flexi often allows amendments for free and a full refund on cancellations up to 24 hours before departure.

Premium offers maximum flexibility and full refunds up to two hours before departure, minus a small cancellation fee.

If you amend your booking and your new fare is more expensive, then you’ll have to pay the extra cost. We recommend always checking the small print before booking and taking out travel insurance as extra cover.

Getting ready for your trip

Checking in

Stena Line’s check-in windows vary by port and route. In general, aim to arrive two to three hours before departure for crossings with vehicles and no later than one hour before in many cases. You can see a breakdown of timings, along with what to bring with you, on the the check-in information page.

Stena Line’s sailing updates

To stay informed on updates, changes and real-time tracking, use Stena Line’s sailing tracker. You can check everything from port alerts, weather delays and schedule changes in the 24 hours before you travel.

How we find the best Stena Line promo codes

Along with consumer editor, Sabrina, our team of deals experts work closely with Stena Line to bring you the latest deals and voucher codes as soon as they are released. We hand-test and quality check all codes and promotions regularly, ensuring they are always active and ready to redeem.

Why trust us

Since 1986, The Independent has been a trusted voice for consumers, helping readers cut costs on everything from travel to everyday essentials. Our deals team works to bring you the best ferry offers and voucher codes from brands we know and trust, so you can book your next Stena Line sailing with confidence.