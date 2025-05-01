For a relaxing UK staycation, Parkdean Resorts offers an affordable, family-friendly alternative to busy airports and pricey European city breaks. With more than 60 holiday parks across the country, Parkdean holidays will suit outdoor lovers, beachgoers and active families.

Each Parkdean resort has its own unique offering. Warmwell Holiday Park in Dorset comes with its own dry ski slope, while Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth is packed with family-focused entertainment. In Cornwall, Looe Bay Holiday Park offers easy access to beaches and charming fishing villages, ideal for a summer coastal escape.

Top Parkdean Resorts holiday parks in 2025

Camber Sands Holiday Park

Located in East Sussex, and close to the charming medieval town of Rye, Camber Sands Holiday Park is a great option for Londoners looking to relax not too far from the city.

The resort, which offers pet-friendly accommodation situated right on the sand, boasts seven miles of expansive beaches where you can relax or take up an adrenaline-filled watersport. For those seeking an active holiday, the resort offers four indoor pools, waterslides, a climbing wall, Laser Quest and even a dog agility course.

Trecco Bay Holiday Park

Perfect for active families and nature lovers, Trecco Bay Holiday Park is not only right on a Blue Flag beach, awarded for its water quality, but it’s also close to a natural reserve. This resort has something for every age group. The little ones can have fun in the playzone, the older kids will make friends in the bowling, climbing wall and gaming arena, while the grown-ups can enjoy the indoor pool and the cocktail bar.

If you fancy a day out, the 1,000-acre sprawling Margam Country Park and Coity Castle are only fifteen minutes from the resort, while the city of Cardiff is a short thirty-minute drive away.

Looe Bay Holiday Park

Looe Bay is the crown jewel of Parkdean’s holiday parks in Cornwall. Located on the beautiful Cornish coast, Looe Bay is the perfect holiday spot for those looking to be immersed in nature.

For families, there are plenty of activities to keep both children and teenagers occupied. The multi-sports courts can be used to play football, hockey and netball, while the younger ones can enjoy the indoor pool, the arcade and the soft play area. Furthermore, the picturesque town of Looe is only minutes away and perfect for a sunset stroll through the cobbled streets.

Warmwell Holiday Park

With the enchanting Jurassic Coast on its doorstep and countless activities on offer, this Parkdean resort in Dorset has something to make everyone in the family happy.

The holiday park is immersed in the woodland and offers all kinds of fun activities for all ages. The most unique one is the all-weather 110m ski slope, where you can snowboard and ski or try Swiss bob or sledging. If that’s not for you, the park offers plenty of alternatives, including bungee trampolines, a rollerblade rink, a climbing wall and, of course, an indoor pool.

Vauxhall Holiday Park

Located next to Great Yarmouth, with its funfairs, shops, and long sandy beaches, this Parkdean holiday resort offers access to as many activities outside the park as inside. In the resort, guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor pools with waterslides, as well as mini golf course and a treehouse adventure playground.

Nature lovers will be a stone's throw away from Britain’s largest protected wetland, Norfolk Broads National Park. If you’re after a short break, Vauxhall Holiday Park also hosts plenty of weekend events during the year.

