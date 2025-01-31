Best Meta Quest 3 deals in the UK right now

The cost of virtual reality may be coming down in price but forking out for one of the best VR headsets is still a big investment.

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the most advanced standalone VR headsets on the market, offering improved visuals, better performance and enhanced mixed-reality features. While it’s rare to find discounts on Meta’s flagship headset, retailers frequently bundle it with free games, accessories or store credit, to help sweeten the deal.

Late last year, Meta also released the Meta Quest 3S, which is a more affordable version of the Quest 3, giving gamers more choice.

That said, we’re starting to see deals pop up more frequently now that the Quest 3 is almost a year old. To save you the effort of searching for a bargain, we’ve rounded up the best Meta Quest 3 deals available right now, including the standalone headset and bundles jam-packed with extras.

The best Meta Quest 3 deals for February 2025

Meta Quest 3, 128GB: Was £479.99, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

When Meta launched the Meta Quest 3S, it discontinued the 128GB Quest 3 model completely – now, you can only buy the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of internal storage. Argos is one of the very few remaining retailers who still has stock of the 128GB model lying around. If you have a store close to you (or don’t mind travelling), you can pick up the 128GB device with a £70 discount. I gave the headset five stars in my review – those pancake lenses are so, so sweet.

If you don’t mind buying a refurbished model, Very is currently selling the 128GB model for £359.99.

The best Meta Quest 3S bundle deals

Meta Quest 3S 128GB with ‘Batman: Arkham Shadow’ and three-month Meta Quest+ subscription: Was £351.96, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

If you don’t need the better graphics or wider view of the Quest 3, the Quest 3S could be a better choice. It features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor and full-colour passthrough found on the Quest 3, so, you aren’t missing out on too much in terms of power. While there aren’t any discounts on the headset right now, Meta is currently bundling Batman: Arkham Shadow and a Meta Quest+ three-month subscription with every purchase. If you were to buy those separately, it would cost you another £62.96 on top of the cost of the device.

Currys has this same bundle available but is also throwing in a £25 Meta Quest gift card for just £20, saving you £5 (£309, Currys.co.uk).

Want more offers? Check out our round-up of the best TV deals