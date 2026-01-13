30 birthday freebies to unlock, from vouchers to free meals

If you’ve clicked to read this article, there’s a good chance that it’s your birthday, or it’s about to be. In which case, happy birthday! While it’s not possible for me to get a gift for each one of you, there is something I can offer: a roundup of the best birthday freebies.

For some of these freebies, you’ll need to sign up before your birthday to benefit. But you could always sign up for all of these treats ahead of time, so you can really indulge on your big day. Although, you’ll usually need to claim within a certain timeframe, so take note of any expiry dates.

From Greggs’s sweet treats to discounts at Asos, there’s something for everyone in this roundup. Keep scrolling to find out which are the best birthday freebies and offers you can claim.

The best birthday freebies you can get in 2026 are:

The best food birthday freebies

Burger King: Get a free burger

open image in gallery Get a free whopper or vegan whopper on your big day ( Burger King )

You can get a free whopper (usually around £6 to £7) by signing up for Burger King’s loyalty scheme, adding your date of birth to your account at least seven days before your birthday and opting in to either email marketing or push notifications. This will be valid for up to 14 days after your special day.

Vegans and vegetarians, don’t fret – this includes Burger King’s plant-based whopper, too.

Greggs: Get a free sweet treat

open image in gallery Claim a doughnut, yum yum, cookie or another sweet treat from Greggs ( Greggs )

Download the Greggs app and get a free sweet treat every year on your birthday. You’ll be able to claim your choice of doughnut, yum yum, cookie and more within one calendar month of your birthday.

The Greggs app also enables you to earn stamps towards coffees, bakes and sweet treats, with every purchase you make. Read how it compares with loyalty schemes from Costa, Starbucks and more in our guide to coffee shop loyalty schemes.

M&S: Get a surprise treat

open image in gallery Get a surprise M&S treat when you download the Sparks app ( M&S )

Download M&S’s Sparks app, add your date of birth, and you’ll get a treat added to your account at the start of your birthday month. What you get will be a surprise, but you could luck out and get a bottle of prosecco, a box of Belgian truffles, mini cupcakes or a bouquet of roses. Slightly less exciting (or maybe not, depending on your tastes), you could get some fresh produce such as grapes or blueberries.

You’ll have until the end of your birthday month to claim your treat.

Subway: Free cookie

open image in gallery Get a free Subway cookie on your birthday ( Subway )

Get a free cookie from Subway when you download its rewards app. You don’t have to spend anything to get this, however, if you’re a regular user of the app, you may get a bigger treat depending on how much you’ve spent in a year. For example, if you spend more than £350, you’ll get a 6in sub.

You’ll receive your treat in the app at the start of your birthday month, and you’ll have 30 days to claim the offer.

Costa: Free sweet treat

open image in gallery Download the Costa app to get a free sweet treat on your birthday ( Costa )

Get a free piece of cake, tart, a cookie or your pick of a range of other sweet treats on your birthday when you download the Costa app. You’ll need to consent to marketing communications, then go to settings and enter your birthday on the app. This reward will be redeemable for seven days after it’s issued.

Caffè Nero: Free slice of cake

open image in gallery Caffè Nero will give you a free slice of cake for your birthday ( iStock )

Download the Caffè Nero app and add in your date of birth to receive a voucher for a free slice of cake for your birthday. This will be valid for 14 days from your birthday and can be redeemed against any cake, but not pastries.

Lidl: Free doughnut

open image in gallery Lidl Plus members can claim a free doughnut ( iStock )

Get a free doughnut by signing up to the Lidl Plus app. You’ll need to activate the coupon once it appears, get a doughnut from Lidl’s bakery section and then scan your Lidl Plus card at the checkout before you pay.

This is only valid for seven days from your birthday, so don’t miss out.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut

open image in gallery Get a free doughnut when you sign up for the Krispy Kreme reward scheme ( Krispy Kreme )

Sign up to Krispy Kreme’s reward scheme and you’ll get a free doughnut of your choice during your birthday month. Once the reward appears in your app, add it to your wallet and show the barcode to a staff member in-store. You’ll also receive an email from Krispy Kreme, but it’s the barcode that you’ll need to claim the offer.

Frankie and Benny’s: Free main meal

open image in gallery Get a main discounted from your bill on your birthday ( Frankie and Benny's )

Sign up for Frankie and Benny’s reward scheme and you’ll get a free main when your group buys two or more mains from the ‘brunch’ or ‘core’ menus. The cheapest main will be discounted from your bill, but bear in mind that Frankie and Benny’s signature grills are excluded from the offer.

You can register on Frankie and Benny’s website – make sure you opt in to receive promotional emails (you can unsubscribe after you receive your discount). Once you’ve got the email with your offer, you’ll need to use it within 30 days.

Las Iguanas: Get a £20 voucher

open image in gallery Treat yourself to a meal at Las Iguanas ( Las Iguanas )

Sign up to the Las Iguanas newsletter and let them know when your birthday is to receive a £20 voucher to spend during your celebration. This will be sent to you a week before your birthday and you’ll have 30 days from your special day to use it. There’s no minimum spend, but you won’t be able to use it towards items from the set menu, lunch menu or bottomless brunch.

Zizzi: Free main meal

open image in gallery Join Zizzi’s loyalty scheme to claim your freebie ( Zizzi )

Get a free main course from Zizzi’s when you sign up for its loyalty scheme, Zillionaire’s Club, and buy one adult main. This could include Italian classics such as pizza and pasta as well as salad, hot honey glazed duck or butter bean stufato.

You should receive your freebie in your ‘Perkz Wallet’ on your Zillionaire Club account about two weeks before your birthday. Once it’s been issued, you’ll then have 28 days to claim it.

Pizza Express: Free dessert

open image in gallery Get a free dessert when you spend £10 ( Pizza Express )

Download the Pizza Express Club app to get a free dessert for your birthday when you spend £10. You’ll be able to choose from a Belgian chocolate brownie, baked vanilla cheesecake, tiramisu and more, but dolcetti is excluded.

This offer is valid when you dine in, order for collection or use Pizza Express’s own delivery service. You’ll need to claim it within six weeks of the first day of your birthday month.

Chopstix: Free noodle box

open image in gallery Claim one small box of noodles with one topping ( Chopstix )

By downloading the Chopstix app and allowing promotional emails, you’ll be able to claim one small box of noodles with one topping (usually worth £7.99). This will need to be claimed within 14 days of your birthday.

Harvester: Free meal

open image in gallery Get two meals for the price of one ( Harvester )

Join Harvester’s Flavour Rewards, opt into marketing and provide your date of birth to get two meals for the price of one. The reward will be credited to the wallet in your app ahead of your birthday, you’ll then have four weeks to claim.

You’ll need to eat in, and the deal can’t be claimed against kids’ meals, breakfast or set menus.

Prezzo: Free cake, meal or bottle of wine

open image in gallery There’s a range of birthday treats available at Prezzo ( Prezzo )

Prezzo has a range of birthday freebies available. When you download the Club Prezzo app and dine in on your birthday, you’ll get a free slice of hot chocolate fudge cake. Even better, if you dine with four or more friends either seven days before or after your birthday, you’ll get a free main, drink and slice of cake.

If you’re opted into Prezzo’s emails, you’ll receive a voucher for a free bottle of prosecco, house wine or pint of Poretti, or two desserts, when you spend £25 or more.

Shepherd Neame: Free meal

open image in gallery Buy one adult main course and get another for free ( iStock )

Sign up to receive Shepherd Neame’s marketing emails and you’ll be sent a voucher for a free meal two weeks before your birthday. To claim this, you’ll need to buy at least one adult main course. You’ll have two weeks to use the voucher before it expires.

Gail’s: Free sweet treat

open image in gallery Enjoy a croissant, cookie, muffin or another treat ( Gail's )

Sign up for Gail’s loyalty scheme and you’ll be sent a voucher for a free sweet treat on your birthday. You’ll be able to put this towards any item from the ‘morning goods’ and ‘sweets and cakes’ ranges – think croissants, cookies, muffins and more.

Once issued, you’ll have 30 days to claim your sweet treat.

Wagamama: Free gyoza

open image in gallery Sign up to Wagamama’s Soul Club to claim a free portion of gyozas ( Wagamama )

Sign up to Wagamama’s Soul Club and earn at least one stamp in the six months before your birthday to get free gyozas. To get a stamp, you’ll need to spend £12, excluding service charges, tips or delivery fees. This can be while dining in, making a click and collect order while signed into your account or using Deliveroo with an email address associated with your Soul Club account.

You’ll be able to claim your free gyozas within 31 days of issue while dining in at Wagamamas.

Hotel Chocolat: Get a £5 voucher

open image in gallery You could spend your £5 voucher on a Hotel Chocolat mini pocket (£5.95) ( Hotel Chocolat )

Sign up to Hotel Chocolat’s loyalty scheme, VIP.ME, and register your date of birth within two weeks of your birthday to get a free £5 voucher. You’ll have two weeks to use this, and it’ll need to be put towards a minimum spend of £5.50. For more Hotel Chocolat deals, see our dedicated discount code page.

The best shopping birthday freebies

The Body Shop: Get a £5 voucher

open image in gallery You’ll need to use your birthday voucher within 30 days of issue ( iStock )

Sign up to The Body Shop’s ‘Love Your Body Club’ and make a purchase while signed into your account within 12 months of your birthday to receive a £5 voucher during your birth month. You can use this to buy yourself a birthday treat within 30 days of issue.

Space NK: Free beauty item

open image in gallery Freebies vary month to month but have included eye liner pencils, candles and skincare ( Space NK )

Sign up to Space NK’s loyalty programme, NDULGE, and you’ll get a free beauty item if you’ve made a purchase within the past 12 months. This freebie varies month to month but, in the past, customers have received eye liner pencils, candles and skincare.

You’ll receive an email between the first and eighth day of your birthday month. Then, to claim your freebie, you’ll need to either make a purchase online or go in-store and speak to a member of staff at the till (no purchase required). Make sure to check the email for the expiry date.

Boots: Double points for your birthday

open image in gallery Get six points for every £1 you spend, rather than the usual three points ( iStock )

One in four Brits have a Boots loyalty card, according to the beauty retailer, and if you’re one of them you can earn double the points by shopping on your birthday. Just opt into marketing emails and add your birthday to your account to get six points for every £1 you spend, rather than the usual three points.

Boots will contact you either by email or in the post. If you are contacted digitally, you’ll need to follow the instructions provided to load the offer onto your Advantage card.

Of course, we don’t recommend overspending just to earn more points, but if you have things to buy it may be worth waiting until your birthday month to benefit.

Superdrug: Quadruple points for your birthday

open image in gallery You’ll need to claim the points within two weeks of your birthday ( iStock )

If you’re signed up for Superdrug’s loyalty scheme, you’ll be able to get quadruple points when you spend on your birthday. The promotion will be applied automatically to your Health & Beauty card, but you should be notified of this by email. You’ll need to claim these points within two weeks of your birthday, but it’s not worth overspending just to get extra points.

Nike: Get 25 per cent off

open image in gallery You’ll have 30 days to use the offer before it expires ( iStock )

Become a Nike member 10 days before your birthday and you’ll get a 25 per cent discount available to use both in-store and online. If you shop online or on the app while signed into your account, the discount will be applied automatically. You’ll have 30 days to use the offer before it expires.

Asos: Get 20 per cent off

open image in gallery Once activated, you’ll need to use the code within 25 days ( Asos )

Sign up to ‘Asos.World’ at least 24 hours before your birthday to get a 20 per cent discount. You’ll find your discount code on the banner on the app’s homepage within 14 days of your birthday. Once activated, you’ll need to use the code within 25 days.

Smiggle: £5 voucher

open image in gallery Smiggle offers a £5 birthday voucher when you sign up to receive its emails ( iStock )

Sign up to receive Smiggle’s marketing emails and add your birthday to your account to get a £5 voucher to spend in-store or online on an order of £20 or more. This will be valid to use until the end of your birthday month.

Timberland: Get 10 per cent off

open image in gallery You can redeem this either online or in-store within four weeks of issue ( iStock )

Join the Timberland Community and you’ll be emailed a 10 per cent discount code a week before your registered birthday. You’ll be able to redeem this either online or in-store within four weeks of issue.

Hobbycraft: £5 voucher

open image in gallery There’s no minimum spend on this £5 Hobbycraft voucher ( iStock )

Join the Hobbycraft Club, add your birthday to your account, opt in to receive marketing emails, and a £5 voucher will be added to your account. There’s no minimum spend, and you’ll be able to redeem this in-store, on the app or online – it will be valid for 35 days from the date of issue.

Disney Store: Get 20 per cent off

open image in gallery Get 20 per cent off toys from big-name franchises such as Toy Story and Star Wars ( iStock )

Subscribe to the Disney Store’s marketing emails to get a 20 per cent discount for your birthday. This offer is available on selected items online, including toys from Toy Story and Star Wars, and Disney princess costumes. You’ll need to use your discount within one month of issue.

Build-A-Bear: Pay your age

open image in gallery Save on a fun day out with Build-A-Bear’s birthday discount ( Build-A-Bear )

Take your child to Build-A-Bear during their birthday month to take advantage of the ‘pay your age’ offer – for example, if your child is turning four, you’ll only have to pay £4. This can add up to a big saving, as a Build-A-Bear usually costs £14.

To get this deal, you’ll need to join the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club, which is free. The offer is valid in all Build-A-Bear UK stores, but not in partner locations (such as Rainforest Cafe) or online.

