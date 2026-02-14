If you’re looking to rent or buy a film to watch for your Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day celebrations, you’re in luck. Amazon is giving away £5 credits that you can use to rent or buy a film.

Amazon Prime Video has thousands of films available, from classics such as Titanic and Pride and Prejudice to new releases such as The Handmaid, Hamnet and Marty Supreme. You have to pay a fee to watch some films, even if you’re a Prime member, which is why it’s worth checking if you could get this free credit.

Not everyone will get the free £5 credit, so, below, I’ve explained how you can check if you’re eligible. Plus, I’ve listed some extra ways to save on Amazon Prime and other streaming services, such as Disney+ and Netflix. Keep scrolling for all the details.

How to claim free £5 credit on Prime Video

It’s not clear who exactly is eligible for this deal but, fortunately, there’s an easy way to check.

Simply head to Amazon’s website, sign in or create and account, and click ‘Activate now’. If you’re eligible, you should be taken to a landing page saying you’ve successfully activated the credit.

Then, buy or rent a film on Prime Video and your discount will be applied automatically. If your purchase or rental costs more than £5, you’ll need to pay the difference. Your credit will be valid for 30 days before it expires.

Typically, when you rent a film, you’ll have 30 days to watch it. Once you’ve started it, you’ll usually need to finish it within 48 hours, so don’t let your credit go to waste.

This offer is set to run until the end of 2026, though Amazon says it could withdraw it any time without notice.

More ways to save on streaming

We’re all looking to cut costs on our household bills, so here are a few more tips to help you watch TV and films for less:

Switch platforms based on what you want to watch

Unless you’re constantly watching shows and films on Netflix, Prime and Disney+, there’s no need to pay for them all at the same time. Most major streaming services allow you to cancel your monthly subscription free of charge, so you can save by paying for one at a time and switching when you’ve finished the show you’re currently binge-watching.

Sign up for annual subscription

If you don’t want to swap between different streaming platforms, you’ll usually save money on subscribing by locking in for a year. For example, Amazon Prime is £8.99 per month, or £95 a year, so you’ll save £12.88 by opting for an annual subscription.

Start the cancellation process

Some streaming services will offer a better deal to encourage you to stay, so if you want to save, click ‘cancel’ to see if you’re offered a lower price.

Keep an eye out for deals

New streaming offers are always popping up, so make sure you do a quick online search before starting a subscription. We’ll make you aware of the latest streaming offers in our dedicated deals section.