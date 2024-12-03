Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of young sea turtles in critical condition from hypothermia are washing up on the shores of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod this month.

While conservationists expect what are known as “cold stunning” events as temperatures drop, this year has been particularly bad due to strong winds that are forcing more turtles toward land to escape the chilly waters with deadly repercussions.

Sea turtles are cold-blooded and cannot regulate their body temperature. Cold stunning occurs when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees. It can be life-threatening if the reptiles are exposed to the water over several days. The turtles become weak and unable to regulate their buoyancy, often floating to the water’s surface and not moving to conserve energy.

“We typically see a lot of pneumonia in these turtles. They’re very underweight, very dehydrated. Some animals have fractures from vessel interactions or when they wash up on rocks,” Adam Kennedy, the New England Aquarium’s Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation, told The Independent on Tuesday. “But, they’re in pretty rough shape because they’ve really been out floating for a couple months before they strand. So, it’s amazing that they’re actually still alive when they do hit the beach.”

open image in gallery A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is examined at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital. Many of the critically endangered animals washed up on Massachusetts shores this month ( Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium )

A cold stunning event occurs when many of the turtles are affected at the same time in the same area, and Cape Cod Bay is a common stranding location. They look like rocks littering the shores.

If they’re not found, they die from medical conditions related to hypothermia and the inability to feed. Although, mortality rates have decreased since the first large cold stun in 2001 due to improved human response.

The aquarium is currently caring for more than 200 turtles at its sea turtle hospital in Quincy, many of which are the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley species - the most endangered and the smallest of all sea turtle species. Rescuers have also seen threatened green sea turtles and loggerheads. Kennedy said he anticipated that 25 new turtles would come in Tuesday morning, with more arriving in the afternoon.

open image in gallery Biologists from the New England Aquarium check the heart rate of a rescued sea turtle. The sea turtles also receive fluids and antibiotics when they arrive after a cold stunning event ( Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium )

“Yesterday, we had 76 live turtles come into our facility. That’s one of the largest intake days we’ve had here,” he said.

When the aquarium finds the turtles, they take their x-rays and conduct bloodwork. Medical staff determines their heart rates as well. Turtles with heart rates fewer than 10 beats per minute will receive an injection of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, to kickstart their heart. Turtles that are struggling will receive specialized fluids, and all turtles get a base fluid plan and antibiotics.

The turtles that need help will slowly be introduced to warmer and saltier waters in increments over a period of three days. The more responsive turtles will be taken to the aquarium’s swim area. The patients are monitored to ensure they are doing alright. Once they are strong enough, they may be transported to other places that can take care of them. After weeks or months of care, they can be released back into the ocean.

“When we first moved to our offsite facility in Quincy in 2010, the average was 38 to 40 turtles. And now, our annual average is just over 400 turtles and most of those are the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle,” Kennedy explained.

There are several reasons for these strandings along the Atlantic Ocean’s coast. Sea turtles travel thousands of miles each year, preferring tropical ocean temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees. The hatchlings float on the Gulf Stream, a strong ocean current that brings warm water from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean.

After spending an enjoyable summer in Cape Cod Bay, however, they can become trapped during cold months – especially with strong winds. Last year didn’t have those winds, said Kennedy.

As ocean temperatures continue to rise due to climate change, sea turtles are following those waters farther north in the summer, the National Aquarium notes, taking them beyond traditional migratory routes.

open image in gallery Staff, volunteers and interns at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital triage dozens of rescued sea turtles during the intake process. Without rescue and treatment, the turtles would die ( Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium )

“The warming of the Gulf of Maine over the years is now allowing more and more turtles to get into Cape Cod Bay,” Kennedy added. “Most likely it’s due to that warming that we’re seeing.”

Unfortunately, these factors have resulted in more of these occurrences. Data from Mass Audubon shows that the number of affected turtles in the Northeast has increased dramatically over the past 10 years.

“There is some modeling that says by 2030 we’ll be seeing over a thousand turtles annually. We’re getting there. I can see that happening and we’re gearing up to be ready for that,” Kennedy said.

While the New England Aquarium has help from non-profit Turtles Fly Too and other facilities, it is built to hold just around 60 turtles. On Tuesday, it launched a campaign to help support their efforts, with donations matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.

“We’re very fortunate that there is such a great network of sea turtle rehab facilities,” Kennedy said. “Very fortunate that people really care about sea turtles.”