Green leader Zack Polanski named among Time’s 100 most influential rising stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said his inclusion in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential rising stars was “because we are growing”.

The self-described “eco-populist” who took the reins of the party at the beginning of September is included in the US publication’s “Next” list.

The magazine highlights his efforts to reshape the debate on migrants, double down on policy proposals including social housing construction and community investment, and “the bold messaging strategy that have seen Green Party membership increase by 10% since his election as its leader”.

The Green Party is shifting its politics leftwards after Mr Polanski’s landslide victory in the leadership election, which saw him defeat a joint ticket of MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns by 20,411 to 3,705.

“It also made him just the fifth Jewish person to lead a major British political party in the past 100 years, and the first out gay man to do so in both England and Wales,” the Time entry says.

Mr Polanski said: “I feel hugely honoured to receive this recognition.

“But this isn’t about me, it is about the movement we are building together.

“This week we are holding our biggest and boldest conference ever.

“It comes as our membership has surged past a record 80,000 and as we reach touching distance of the old political parties in the polls.

“I am having influence because we are growing.

“We are growing because we are unapologetic about demanding real change: taxing the super-rich, funding our NHS, and tackling the climate crisis head-on.

“Contrast this to Keir Starmer. Someone who has compromised himself so many times now that I don’t think even he knows what he stands for. This is likely to be his last conference as PM.

“And Greens with their rising influence and bold politics stand ready to replace Labour’s tired ideas and stale politicians.”