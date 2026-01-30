Demolition of six more homes begins in erosion-hit seaside village

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The demolition of six more homes has begun in an erosion-hit seaside village after “critical safety levels” were reached.

East Suffolk Council said that 10 properties in Thorpeness will have been demolished since October last year after the most recent demolitions are completed.

Work to tear down one detached home and five apartments within a single building began earlier this week.

The authority warned that a further three properties are at immediate risk.

ESC said it was “considering all feasible proposals” from other homeowners threatened by coastal erosion in North End Avenue who wish to install privately funded short-term defences on their property.

A spokesperson said: “Erosion has now reached critical safety levels for six more homes, involving one detached home and five apartments within a single building.

“Demolition work began on site earlier this week.

“We are continuing to support affected homeowners and nearby residents have also been made aware.”

The authority said it would continue to provide funding to support Thorpeness homeowners faced with the cost of demolishing their homes.

“Support to find alternative housing is also available should this be required,” the spokesperson said.

“We are considering all feasible proposals from other affected homeowners on North End Avenue who wish to install privately funded short-term defences on their property.”

They said it was an “incredibly difficult time for homeowners facing demolition” and urged people to be “considerate to the local community and refrain from visiting the affected area wherever possible”.

The Environment Agency announced earlier this week that the area would benefit from a share of £30 million in Coastal Adaptation Pilots funding to help battle eroding shores.

But a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: “As the funds cannot be used to build sea defences the focus will be on having early conversations with those at medium and long-term risks to plan for the future and support those at high risk to move away from the risk zones.”