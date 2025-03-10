UK and Welsh governments announce £1m fund to tackle River Wye pollution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK and Welsh governments have announced a joint £1 million research initiative for the heavily polluted River Wye.

The river, which runs for 130 miles from central Wales to the Severn Estuary in south-west England, has seen its water quality and wildlife drastically decline after years of exposure to agricultural pollution, sewage discharges and phosphates.

Water minister Emma Hardy and Welsh deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies announced the funding during a roundtable meeting in Monmouth on Monday.

The cross-border research programme will investigate the sources of pollution and pressures facing the river, as well as study the impacts of changing farming practices and land management, the Government said.

It will also aim to develop and then test new ways to improve water quality and examine the cause of wildlife decline and water flow – the movement and quantity of water which is crucial for habitats and species.

Ministers said local farmers, environmental groups, and citizen scientists will play a crucial role in gathering evidence and shaping the research priorities.

The initiative will also work closely with established organisations including the Wye Catchment Partnership, the Nutrient Management Board, and farming organisations like Herefordshire Rural Hub and Farm Cymru.

Ms Hardy said: “For too long, the River Wye has suffered from extreme pollution, leading to devastating effects on wildlife and impacting all those who live along its banks.

“That is why we’re resetting relationships on both sides of the border to share our knowledge and make sure this research translates into real action.”

Ms Hardy said the water bill has laid the foundations for cleaning up the water system while billions of private investment will help transform the sector and contribute to the Government’s wider efforts to boost the economy.

“But we must go further, and vital research like this gets us one step closer to cleaning up rivers like the Wye for good,” she said.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “This is an important step to protect the River Wye, and we are committed to continuing to work together to restore our rivers.

“This research funding will support both nature recovery and sustainable farming practices to improve the local environment.

“By bringing together expertise from both sides of the border and working closely with local groups, we can better understand the challenges facing the river and find the solutions that will make a difference.”

The cross-border initiative comes amid existing UK-Wales government collaborations, such as an ongoing £20 million project addressing soil phosphorus levels.

The Government said the new Wye research will support wider planning on water quality, nature recovery and farming regulation by identifying effective interventions that can be implemented at a landscape scale.

The minister’s trip to Wales is the latest in a series of visits this week as she tours water sites across England and Wales to see where investment in water infrastructure will underpin the building of new homes, create jobs and boost local economies.