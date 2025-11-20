Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkey will host next year’s UN climate summit, while Australia will take charge of leading the negotiations under an unusual compromise struck at the Cop30 talks in Brazil.

The agreement ends a two-year stand-off between the two countries, both of which had bid to host Cop31. It means the conference, scheduled for late 2026, will be held in the resort city of Antalya, with Australia’s climate minister Chris Bowen presiding over the negotiations.

Mr Bowen confirmed the arrangement on the sidelines of the Cop30 summit in Belém, saying he would hold the full powers of a COP president, including appointing co-facilitators, preparing draft texts and issuing the summit’s final decision.

“It would be great if Australia could have it all, but we can’t have it all,” he said. “It was important to strike an agreement.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese described the compromise as “a big win for both Australia and Turkey”, adding that the deal would allow Canberra to focus attention on Pacific island nations most at risk from climate change.

Australia had pitched its bid as a “Pacific COP”, designed to amplify the concerns of low-lying island states and climate-vulnerable communities. It has already spent about A$7m (£3.6m) preparing for the event.

Activists participate in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the Cop30 UN Climate Summit ( AP )

Turkey, meanwhile, said it would use the conference to promote solidarity between rich and developing countries. The Turkish government has not yet commented on the new arrangement.

Environmental groups said the split arrangement was highly unusual. David Ritter, chief executive of Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said: “Whatever the forum, whoever the president, the urgency and focus cannot change. Phasing out fossil fuels and ending deforestation must be at the core of the Cop31 agenda.”

Analysts said the deal could ease the logistical and financial burden of hosting while giving both countries diplomatic prominence. David Dutton, a former senior climate diplomat now with the Lowy Institute, said it “creates opportunities for Australia and the Pacific to do something meaningful with it”.

Ethiopia was earlier confirmed as host for Cop32 in 2027, while India is among the nations bidding for the following year’s summit.

Additional reporting by agencies.