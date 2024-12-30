Decade of deadly heat ends with record year as world warned of ‘road to ruin’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The world has endured a “decade of deadly heat”, with 2024 capping 10 years of unprecedented temperatures, the UN has warned.

In his new year message, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last decade, including 2024.

The UN’s climate and weather agency, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), will publish official temperature figures for the year in January.

The WMO said the past year is set to be the warmest on record, capping a decade of unprecedented heat fuelled by human activities, and driving increasing weather extremes.

Greenhouse gas levels continue to reach new highs, locking in more heat for the future, the agency warned.

open image in gallery Bar chart showing the difference in annual global temperatures above the 1850-1900 average ( PA Graphics )

Mr Guterres said: “I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat.

“The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024.

“This is climate breakdown, in real time. We must exit this road to ruin and we have no time to lose.

“In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions and supporting the transition to a renewable future. It is essential, and it is possible.”

open image in gallery A wildfire approaches the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo said every degree of warming matters and leads to increased climate extremes, with temperatures “only part of the picture”.

“This year we saw record-breaking rainfall and flooding events and terrible loss of life in so many countries, causing heartbreak to communities on every continent,” she said.

“Tropical cyclones caused a terrible human and economic toll, most recently in the French overseas department of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean.

“Intense heat scorched dozens of countries, with temperatures topping 50C on a number of occasions. Wildfires wreaked devastation.”

The WMO pointed to a new report that found climate change intensified 26 of the 29 extreme weather events studied by World Weather Attribution (WWA) in 2024, which killed at least 3,700 people and displaced millions.

Climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat in 2024, according to the report from WWA, a network of scientists who examine the role of global warming in extreme weather events, and research and reporting organisation Climate Central.

The WMO warned that as global temperatures rise and extreme heat events worsen, there is a growing need for countries and international organisations to work together to tackle severe heat risks.