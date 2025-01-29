Just Stop Oil protesters charged over allegedly disrupting Sigourney Weaver play
The charges relate to an incident at Theatre Royal when two protesters entered the stage area, the Metropolitan Police said.
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been charged over allegedly disrupting a West End production of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver.
Richard Weir, 60, of Tynemouth, and Hayley Walsh, 42, of Radcliffe on Trent, both in Nottinghamshire, have been charged with aggravated trespass at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on January 28, Scotland Yard said.
It comes after the environmentalist group claimed that protesters had taken to the stage, with footage posted online of a pair carrying a sign that said “over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck”.
The charges relate to an incident at Theatre Royal, at around 8pm when two JSO protesters entered the stage area, the force said.
Mother-of-three Walsh, and Weir, who is a mechanical engineer, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 25.