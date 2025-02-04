‘Apocalyptic’ damage inflicted on forest parks by Storm Eowyn – Muir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apocalyptic damage has been inflicted in some of Northern Ireland’s forest parks by Storm Eowyn, a Stormont minister has said.

The storm last month left a record number of people without electricity after high winds ripped up trees and electricity pylons across the region.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said there has also been significant damage in country parks and forest parks.

He apologised that many remain closed to the public.

He was speaking during question time for his department after DUP MLA Keith Buchanan asked him to comment on the level of damage.

Mr Muir said he had visited Drum Manor Forest Park near Cookstown, Co Tyrone, and saw “widespread apocalyptic” damage.

“It’s really quite concerning, also arboretum in Castlewellan, some of the most ancient trees have been destroyed, and I really want to pay tribute to Forest Service staff for the work that they have been doing in response to this,” he told MLAs.

“I want to apologise to the public in terms of public access to country parks and forest parks and the delay in terms of getting access, but that’s done from a very genuine place in terms of health and safety because we want to make sure that when people re enter these facilities, it is safe to do so.”

Asked for a timeline on the re-opening of parks, Mr Muir said they are being considered on a case-to-case basis.

“Crawfordsburn Country Park within my constituency has been re-opened and I really want to thank the staff for doing that, but in other places, the time scales are not as advanced because of the scale of the work,” he said.

“Hopefully in the time ahead we will get all the country parks and forest parks open, but some will be quicker than others.”

Earlier, Mr Muir praised farmers and rural communities for all the support in the aftermath of the storm.

“I want to put on a record my thanks to the rural communities across Northern Ireland for the support they’ve given to so many people who were affected by the recent storm, and most especially farmers – the work that they’ve undertaken in the aftermath of the storm to help clear roads and support local communities is something I’m very, very grateful for,” he said.