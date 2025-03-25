Sir Steve Redgrave urges Thames clean-up as young rowers take to the river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave is joining conservationists in a call for urgent action on pollution in the Thames as young rowers take to the river.

The retired rower is delivering a letter to the Environment Department (Defra) on Tuesday demanding action to end “pollution for profit” by water companies, ensure Thames Water cleans up infrastructure and give environmental regulators the powers and tools to hold polluters to account.

The move, co-ordinated by environmental charity River Action, comes as thousands of young rowers take to the river for the Schools’ Head of the River Race, a large-scale race for school-aged rowers.

Sir Steve warned “the Thames is in trouble” in the letter to Environment Secretary Steve Reed, and said pollution levels remained too high despite promises to clean it up.

He described how rowers regularly see and smell the pollution, which covers the hulls of the boats and makes people ill.

“We should not have to worry about being ill whenever we train or compete on our rivers but the reality is that water companies continue to pump raw sewage into our rivers, turning what should be a natural lifeline into an open sewer,” he writes.

River Action has also developed official guidelines with sporting body British Rowing and the Rivers Trust to help rowers minimise the risk of illness due to exposure to polluted water, amid concerns over water quality in rivers.

The guidance on rowing when water quality is poor advises rowers to cover cuts, grazes and blisters with waterproof dressings, avoid swallowing river water, wear suitable footwear to get boats in and out of the water and thoroughly clean equipment after use.

Sir Steve said the safety guidelines would help people stay safe, but that the situation was “completely unacceptable”.

“We need urgent action to stop sewage discharges and protect the health of everyone using our rivers.”

He added: “This is not just about rowing. It’s about all river users’ public health. It’s about our environment. It’s about the future of one of the world’s most iconic rivers.

“We won’t sit quietly while this catastrophe continues.”

Ahead of the race, which is expected to see nearly 3,000 rowers take to the water, Erica Popplewell, River Action’s head of communities, added: “We urge every rower, coach and participating school to follow our guidance to stay safe.

“But guidance alone is not enough — we need the Government to take decisive action to clean up the UK’s polluted rivers, and Thames Water must be stopped from polluting for profit.”

The move comes after water quality testing by River Action last year on the stretch of the Thames used for the annual Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge universities – and the Schools’ Head of the River Race – found high levels of E.coli caused by sewage pollution.

A Government spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a water system where for too long water companies have pumped record levels of sewage into our waterways.

“We have delivered on our promise to put water companies under tough special measures through our landmark Water Act, introducing new powers to ban the payment of bonuses to polluting water bosses and bring tougher criminal charges against them if they break the law.

“The Government has secured over £100 billion of private sector investment to upgrade and build new water infrastructure to clean up our waterways and support the building of 1.5 million new homes.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Over the next five years, we will deliver a record amount of investment to address our ageing infrastructure. This includes £1.8 billion to improve river health in London.

In addition, the Tideway Tunnel and associated upgrades come into full operation in 2025 and will capture 95% of the untreated sewage currently entering the tidal Thames in a typical year.

“We are also continuing to execute our plans to upgrade over 250 of our sites across the region to lower the number of storm discharges.”

The spokesperson added: “There are multiple sources of e-coli in watercourses throughout England including (not limited to) agriculture run-off, industry, misconnected properties and sewer failures.”