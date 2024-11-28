Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least five people have died after heavy snowfall blanketed South Korea for a second day.

The snowfall was the third-heaviest in Seoul, the capital, since records began in 1907, the Yonhap news agency said, citing data from the city, and a record for the month of November.

More than 40 cm (16 inches) of snow piled up in parts of Seoul by Thursday morning, forcing the cancellation of more than 140 flights, although weather officials subsequently lifted heavy snow warnings in the city’s metropolitan area.

Yonhap reported at least five snowfall-related deaths in the province of Gyeonggi adjoining Seoul since Wednesday, four people when structures collapsed under the weight of snow, and one in a traffic accident when a bus skidded on an icy road.

Police said 11 people were injured on Wednesday evening in a 53-vehicle pile-up on a highway in the central city of Wonju in Gangwon province.

open image in gallery Cars move slowly on a road in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea ( EPA )

The season’s first snowfall brought scenes of both dispair and delight in the country.

“It’s been snowing a lot today,” 73-year-old Lee Sook-ja told Reuters at Namdaemun market, one of the biggest in Seoul. “It’s freezing and chilly, but having a cup of hot fish cake soup really helps warm me up.”

Videos and pictures showed both tourists and locals throwing snowballs and building snowmen as trees were covered with fresh snow.

open image in gallery Macao tourists wearing Korean traditional Hanbok dresses take pictures ( EPA )

open image in gallery Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

However, many houses were left without power, hundreds of domestic and international passengers suffered flight delays and distruptions and ferry services were suspended.

The Seoul metropolitan government said more than 11,000 personnel were mobilised to remove snow from roads with nearly 20,000 pieces of equipment.

Traffic slowed down for commuters in Seoul and the surrounding capital region as entry was restricted to some roads where trees had fallen due to the weight of snow.

open image in gallery A woman takes a photo with snow at the Gyeongbok Palace ( Getty Images )

More than 142 flights suffered distruptions as severe weather conditions impacted travel.

Seoul’s main airport, Incheon, was the worst affected, with passengers facing delays of about two hours on average, while 31 per cent of flights were delayed and 16 pe cent cancelled on Thursday, plane tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

The weather also forces school closures with bout 1,285 schools including kindergartens closing until further notice in Gyeonggi province, authorities said.

People in Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces are warned to brace for more snow on Friday while while parts of Jeolla and Jeju Island are expected to receive snow until early Saturday morning.

The unusually heavy November snow has been attributed to warmer-than-usual temperatures of the seas west of the Korean peninsula encountering currents of cold air.

Neighbouring North Korea has also received more than 10cm (4 inches) of snow in some areas between Tuesday and Wednesday, state broadcaster Korean Central Television said.

Additional reporting by agencies