Storm system threatens up to 70 million people in Midwest as tornado warning issued
Winds could reach 60 to 70 mph
Approximately 73 million people in Ohio, Mississippi and the Tennessee Valleys are currently under threat of tornadoes, large hail, thunderstorms and destructive winds as a storm system sets in.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has warned of enhanced severe weather risks for areas where Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas borders are connected. Other cities included in the risk area are: Detroit, Michigan; Indianapolis, Indiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio.
“A few of these tornadoes could be strong,” the agency wrote in an update, noting severe wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph. Tornado warnings had been issued in St Louis, Missouri from 2:53 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and parts of Illinois.
Dozens of preliminary damaging wind and hail reports were issued on Saturday in the areas, according to NBC News. In Amber, Oklahoma, a three-inch hail report was issued.
In a Sunday morning update, the NWS said very large, significant damaging winds were expected, particularly heading into the evening hours. Additionally, the agency warned of “heavy downpours” and potential flash flooding as the storms began moving in an organized line.
The storms began moving across the Midwest around 1 p.m. and are expected to last past midnight in Ohio and Tennessee. In another update around 4 p.m. the agency said not to expect any changes to guidance.
In a video message posted to X, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked residents to have a weather radio on or have a way to be alerted in the event of an emergency as the storms will be moving as people sleep.
The state is expecting additional amounts of rain heading into next week, meaning there could be potential for flash flooding.
Severe storms are likely to continue into Monday as they move across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, affecting 68 million. The harshest weather is expected to touch down in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas.
Some of the cities that could be impacted are: Raleigh, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C. and New Orleans, Louisiana. Tornadoes and high-speed winds will still be possible.
